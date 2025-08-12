"Real Madrid" is categorically against the La Liga match between "Villarreal" and "Barcelona" in the USA

$41.450.06
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 24963 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 25193 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
01:48 PM • 46040 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
01:29 PM • 30202 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 34726 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 87186 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 84444 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 83363 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 38995 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Publications
Exclusives
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhotoAugust 12, 09:24 AM • 82909 views
Interpol categorically refuses to put Russian war criminals on the wanted list – Prosecutor General's OfficeAugust 12, 11:05 AM • 9826 views
China reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine and the EU02:20 PM • 23430 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years03:52 PM • 12426 views
Budanov addressed Ukrainians on the eve of the meeting between US President Trump and Russian dictator PutinPhoto03:59 PM • 13111 views
Publications
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?05:43 PM • 3004 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases04:50 PM • 5806 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 24948 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto01:48 PM • 46029 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition periodAugust 12, 12:25 PM • 87154 views
UNN Lite
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideo06:19 PM • 364 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years03:52 PM • 12503 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 77667 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 45878 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 202195 views
"Real Madrid" is categorically against the La Liga match between "Villarreal" and "Barcelona" in the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Real Madrid has categorically rejected plans to hold a La Liga match between Villarreal and Barcelona in Miami. The club believes this would set an unacceptable precedent with serious consequences for football.

"Real Madrid" is categorically against the La Liga match between "Villarreal" and "Barcelona" in the USA

La Liga match "Villarreal" - "Barcelona" in Miami? "Real Madrid" strongly says "no" to this. UNN reports with reference to BBC.

 Details

The Spanish Football Federation RFEF on Monday gave the green light to hold the championship match between "Villarreal" and "Barcelona" on December 20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The proposal was also submitted to the European Football Association UEFA and the International Football Federation FIFA. But "Real Madrid" categorically rejected plans to hold a La Liga match involving "Barcelona" in the USA. The "royal" club stated that this "creates an unacceptable precedent."

"Barcelona" may avoid a UEFA fine of 60 million euros10.06.25, 18:16 • 2896 views

In its statement, "Real Madrid" formulated it as follows: 

If this proposal is implemented, its consequences will be so serious that they will become a turning point in the world of football

Comment

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois:

The proposal violates the basic principle of territorial reciprocity, which applies to competitions with a two-round format (one home and one away), thereby violating the competitive balance and giving the requesting clubs an undue sporting advantage

- said a Real representative. 

Spanish fans also disagree with plans to hold a La Liga match in Miami

The Spanish Football Fans Association (FASFE) joined the fan groups of "Barcelona" and "Villarreal" to clearly state their strong disagreement with this proposal, warning that they "will take appropriate legal action" if it is accepted.

Response from the head of "Villarreal"

Villarreal president Fernando Roig stated on the club's website that they "must take advantage of this opportunity in the USA."

We must expand the brand of our football and "Villarreal"

- he added.

Recall

CNBC has compiled a ranking of the most expensive football clubs. The most valuable team is "Real Madrid". In addition, the official list includes 11 English teams, because the Premier League has the richest broadcasting deals, ahead of the Spanish La Liga.

Ihor Telezhnikov

