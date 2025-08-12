"Real Madrid" is categorically against the La Liga match between "Villarreal" and "Barcelona" in the USA

La Liga match "Villarreal" - "Barcelona" in Miami? "Real Madrid" strongly says "no" to this. UNN reports with reference to BBC.

Details

The Spanish Football Federation RFEF on Monday gave the green light to hold the championship match between "Villarreal" and "Barcelona" on December 20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The proposal was also submitted to the European Football Association UEFA and the International Football Federation FIFA. But "Real Madrid" categorically rejected plans to hold a La Liga match involving "Barcelona" in the USA. The "royal" club stated that this "creates an unacceptable precedent."

"Barcelona" may avoid a UEFA fine of 60 million euros

In its statement, "Real Madrid" formulated it as follows:

If this proposal is implemented, its consequences will be so serious that they will become a turning point in the world of football

Comment

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois:

The proposal violates the basic principle of territorial reciprocity, which applies to competitions with a two-round format (one home and one away), thereby violating the competitive balance and giving the requesting clubs an undue sporting advantage - said a Real representative.

Spanish fans also disagree with plans to hold a La Liga match in Miami

The Spanish Football Fans Association (FASFE) joined the fan groups of "Barcelona" and "Villarreal" to clearly state their strong disagreement with this proposal, warning that they "will take appropriate legal action" if it is accepted.

Response from the head of "Villarreal"

Villarreal president Fernando Roig stated on the club's website that they "must take advantage of this opportunity in the USA."

We must expand the brand of our football and "Villarreal" - he added.

Recall

CNBC has compiled a ranking of the most expensive football clubs. The most valuable team is "Real Madrid". In addition, the official list includes 11 English teams, because the Premier League has the richest broadcasting deals, ahead of the Spanish La Liga.