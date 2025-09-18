Rare form of encephalitis outbreak in India: 19 deaths already in Kerala state

In the southern Indian state of Kerala, 69 cases of a rare fatal infection - amoebic meningoencephalitis - have been recorded since the beginning of the year. The disease has already claimed 19 lives, including a three-month-old child, UNN writes with reference to Sky News.

It is noted that three deaths, including the death of a three-month-old child, occurred within the last month.

A rare but fatal form of encephalitis is caused by Naegleria fowleri, commonly known as the "brain-eating" amoeba.

It is a rare but fatal infection of the central nervous system caused by free-living amoebae found in fresh water, lakes, and rivers. - states a government document.

"Unlike last year, we are not seeing clusters linked to a single water source. These are isolated, sporadic cases, which has complicated our epidemiological investigations," NDTV news agency quotes Minister Veena George.

According to the agency, last year 36 cases of PAM and nine deaths were registered in the state. The government began chlorinating wells, water tanks, and public bathing areas, as well as places where people can swim and come into contact with the amoeba.

Globally, the survival rate for PAM patients is about 3%, but thanks to advanced testing and diagnostic methods in Kerala, it has reached 24%, George is quoted by local media.

"Climate change, which increases water temperatures and heat, encourages more people to use water for recreation, which is likely to increase the number of cases of contact with this pathogen," the government document published last year states.

