Rare form of encephalitis outbreak in India: 19 deaths already in Kerala state

Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
09:39 AM • 11685 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 9526 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 10321 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
07:58 AM • 17973 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
06:08 AM • 13207 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 39577 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 42048 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 32672 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
September 17, 03:01 PM • 31491 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
"Movement has begun": Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions gives forecast for 19th EU package against RussiaSeptember 18, 02:08 AM • 21141 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: warehouse premises caught fire in Boryspil districtSeptember 18, 02:24 AM • 15595 views
The only one who was against the war with Ukraine: ISW revealed the reasons for the dismissal of Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of the Russian Presidential AdministrationSeptember 18, 02:59 AM • 8404 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 14952 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 12316 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 1434 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:39 AM • 11657 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 12399 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
07:58 AM • 17956 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 39568 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 15025 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 21050 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 21505 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 20247 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 49682 views
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
WhatsApp
YouTube
E-6 Mercury

Rare form of encephalitis outbreak in India: 19 deaths already in Kerala state

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

In the southern state of Kerala, India, 69 cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis have been recorded since the beginning of the year, resulting in 19 deaths, including a three-month-old infant. This rare infection is caused by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri, which lives in fresh water.

Rare form of encephalitis outbreak in India: 19 deaths already in Kerala state

In the southern Indian state of Kerala, 69 cases of a rare fatal infection - amoebic meningoencephalitis - have been recorded since the beginning of the year. The disease has already claimed 19 lives, including a three-month-old child, UNN writes with reference to Sky News.

In the southern Indian state of Kerala, approximately 69 cases of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) have been reported since the beginning of this year, including 19 deaths.

- the state health minister announced on Wednesday at a meeting of the state assembly.

It is noted that three deaths, including the death of a three-month-old child, occurred within the last month.

A rare but fatal form of encephalitis is caused by Naegleria fowleri, commonly known as the "brain-eating" amoeba.

It is a rare but fatal infection of the central nervous system caused by free-living amoebae found in fresh water, lakes, and rivers.

- states a government document.

"Unlike last year, we are not seeing clusters linked to a single water source. These are isolated, sporadic cases, which has complicated our epidemiological investigations," NDTV news agency quotes Minister Veena George.

According to the agency, last year 36 cases of PAM and nine deaths were registered in the state. The government began chlorinating wells, water tanks, and public bathing areas, as well as places where people can swim and come into contact with the amoeba.

Addition

Globally, the survival rate for PAM patients is about 3%, but thanks to advanced testing and diagnostic methods in Kerala, it has reached 24%, George is quoted by local media.

"Climate change, which increases water temperatures and heat, encourages more people to use water for recreation, which is likely to increase the number of cases of contact with this pathogen," the government document published last year states.

WHO lifts monkeypox emergency but urges vigilance05.09.25, 17:47 • 4727 views

