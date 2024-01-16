Ramaswamy withdraws from the US presidential election after Trump's victory in Iowa

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100745 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111828 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141862 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138834 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176941 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171924 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283799 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178243 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167245 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148855 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 46307 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 35254 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 68241 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 37326 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 57066 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 100745 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283799 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251209 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236322 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261574 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 57066 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141862 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107150 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107126 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123218 views
Actual
Ramaswamy withdraws from the US presidential election after Trump's victory in Iowa

Ramaswamy withdraws from the US presidential election after Trump's victory in Iowa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23426 views

After taking fourth place in the first Iowa caucuses, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy withdraws from the US presidential race but promises to support former President Donald Trump in the future.

After the first primary in Iowa, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, known for his criticism of Ukraine, came in fourth place. He subsequently withdrew from the race for the Republican presidential nomination, but announced that he would support former President Donald Trump.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Washington Post.

Details

Multi-millionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, who was running for the US presidency for the first time, announced the end of his campaign on Tuesday night, after an unsuccessful performance in the Iowa primary. However, he warned that he would support former President Donald Trump in the future.

As for the results of the Iowa caucuses, it is already known that Trump won 50% of the vote and took first place. The former president was followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a close race for second place, and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley came in third.

AddendumAddendum

In the primaries, Republicans decide who they will send to the presidential election in November. The next primary will be held on January 23 in New Hampshire.

As for Ramaswamy, WP writes that the former biotech executive failed to gain much traction thanks to a campaign that emphasized provocative policy positions and public disputes with some of his fellow Republican candidates, even though he largely avoided criticizing Trump. Moreover, the former president lashed out at Ramaswamy on the eve of the Iowa caucuses, calling him a "fraud" and saying that a vote for Ramaswamy was a vote for the "other side.

"There are definitely positive signals" - Markarova on US assistance16.01.24, 02:01 • 36387 views

It is also worth mentioning that the 38-year-old Indian-born entrepreneur is also known for his provocative statements about Ukraine: he criticized President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him a "Nazi," opposed helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression, and promised to recognize Russian authority in parts of Ukrainian territory.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Donald Trump had preliminarily won the Iowa Republican caucuses, receiving 16 delegates. Thus, rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis have four delegates each, and 16 seats are still not distributed.

A Houthi missile hits a U.S. ship in the Gulf of Aden15.01.24, 19:25 • 25272 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

Contact us about advertising