After the first primary in Iowa, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, known for his criticism of Ukraine, came in fourth place. He subsequently withdrew from the race for the Republican presidential nomination, but announced that he would support former President Donald Trump.

Details

Multi-millionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, who was running for the US presidency for the first time, announced the end of his campaign on Tuesday night, after an unsuccessful performance in the Iowa primary. However, he warned that he would support former President Donald Trump in the future.

As for the results of the Iowa caucuses, it is already known that Trump won 50% of the vote and took first place. The former president was followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a close race for second place, and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley came in third.

AddendumAddendum

In the primaries, Republicans decide who they will send to the presidential election in November. The next primary will be held on January 23 in New Hampshire.

As for Ramaswamy, WP writes that the former biotech executive failed to gain much traction thanks to a campaign that emphasized provocative policy positions and public disputes with some of his fellow Republican candidates, even though he largely avoided criticizing Trump. Moreover, the former president lashed out at Ramaswamy on the eve of the Iowa caucuses, calling him a "fraud" and saying that a vote for Ramaswamy was a vote for the "other side.

It is also worth mentioning that the 38-year-old Indian-born entrepreneur is also known for his provocative statements about Ukraine: he criticized President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him a "Nazi," opposed helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression, and promised to recognize Russian authority in parts of Ukrainian territory.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Donald Trump had preliminarily won the Iowa Republican caucuses, receiving 16 delegates. Thus, rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis have four delegates each, and 16 seats are still not distributed.

