A Houthi missile hits a U.S. ship in the Gulf of Aden

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 30507 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105503 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133852 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133342 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173885 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170735 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279116 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178108 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167088 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148766 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 43633 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101065 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100649 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102585 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 59426 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 30507 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279116 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247217 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232396 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257788 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 23947 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133852 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105171 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105216 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121417 views
Actual
A Houthi missile hits a U.S. ship in the Gulf of Aden

A Houthi missile hits a U.S. ship in the Gulf of Aden

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25270 views

An American cargo ship came under rocket fire off the coast of Yemen. According to the British Maritime Security Company, the Houthis fired three missiles According to the British Maritime Security Company, the Houthis fired three missiles, two of which did not reach the sea, and the third hit the US-owned cargo ship.

A day after the U.S. Navy defeated a cruise missile fired from Yemen, Houthi military forces fired an anti-ship missile at the U.S.-owned and operated container ship M/V Gibraltar Eagle. There are no reports of casualties or significant damage, and the incident is under investigation.

This is reported by UNN, citing information from the UKMTO military maritime observatory and data from the Ambrey maritime security agency.

Details

In the Gulf of Aden, 95 nautical miles southeast of the Yemeni city of Aden, a missile hit a container ship on the port side. As confirmed by the US Central Command on Monday, the container ship M/V Gibraltar Eagle, owned and operated by the United States, was hit by an anti-ship ballistic missile fired from a territory off the coast of Yemen.

At approximately 16:00 (13:00 GMT), Iranian-backed Houthi fighters fired an anti-ship ballistic missile... and struck the Gibraltar Eagle, a Marshall Islands-flagged cargo ship owned by the United States

- the agency said in a statement.

According to official information, "the ship has not reported any injuries or significant damage and is continuing its journey.

According to Ambrey, Houthi militants fired three missiles, but two of them did not reach the sea.

An attack in a Tel Aviv suburb leaves a woman dead and several people injured15.01.24, 17:18 • 22048 views

Addendum

In recent weeks, the Houthis, who control large swaths of Yemen, have stepped up their attacks on ships they suspect of having ties to Israel, disrupting maritime traffic in a vital area for global trade.

The Houthis claim to be acting in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where the war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group has been going on since October 7.

Recall

UNN reported that US fighter jets on Sunday shot down an anti-ship cruise missile fired at a US Navy destroyer from Houthi-controlled Yemen.

Kherson under fire of the occupants - RMA15.01.24, 16:07 • 24092 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

Contact us about advertising