A Houthi missile hits a U.S. ship in the Gulf of Aden

A day after the U.S. Navy defeated a cruise missile fired from Yemen, Houthi military forces fired an anti-ship missile at the U.S.-owned and operated container ship M/V Gibraltar Eagle. There are no reports of casualties or significant damage, and the incident is under investigation.

This is reported by UNN, citing information from the UKMTO military maritime observatory and data from the Ambrey maritime security agency.

Details

In the Gulf of Aden, 95 nautical miles southeast of the Yemeni city of Aden, a missile hit a container ship on the port side. As confirmed by the US Central Command on Monday, the container ship M/V Gibraltar Eagle, owned and operated by the United States, was hit by an anti-ship ballistic missile fired from a territory off the coast of Yemen.

At approximately 16:00 (13:00 GMT), Iranian-backed Houthi fighters fired an anti-ship ballistic missile... and struck the Gibraltar Eagle, a Marshall Islands-flagged cargo ship owned by the United States - the agency said in a statement.

According to official information, "the ship has not reported any injuries or significant damage and is continuing its journey.

According to Ambrey, Houthi militants fired three missiles, but two of them did not reach the sea.

Addendum

In recent weeks, the Houthis, who control large swaths of Yemen, have stepped up their attacks on ships they suspect of having ties to Israel, disrupting maritime traffic in a vital area for global trade.

The Houthis claim to be acting in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where the war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group has been going on since October 7.

Recall

UNN reported that US fighter jets on Sunday shot down an anti-ship cruise missile fired at a US Navy destroyer from Houthi-controlled Yemen.

