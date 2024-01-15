An attack in a Tel Aviv suburb leaves a woman dead and several people injured

In Israel, a deadly attack took place in the city of Ra'anana, near Tel Aviv: two suspects are said to have rammed people in several places in stolen cars; a stabbing is also mentioned, which is likely related to the incident. According to a local hospital, a 70-year-old woman died and more than a dozen people were injured. Haaretz writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Magen David Adom rescue service, a total of 19 people were injured in Ra'anana: two people, one of them a 16-year-old boy, are in serious condition, and 15 people, including 6 children, are in mild to moderate condition.

It is also known that a 79-year-old Israeli woman was killed in the incident.

According to media reports, the city's police chief, Avi Bitton, announced a "very serious terrorist attack": two suspected Palestinian residents of Hebron were arrested.

According to preliminary police reports cited by Haaretz, one of the suspects wounded a woman and took over her car. He then started driving the car and hit people on Ahuza Street. The suspect then lost control of the car, got out and got into another vehicle, which he used to continue hitting pedestrians on Garoshet Street.

Haaretz also reports, citing a witness who "saw someone stabbing three people near a shopping center. The [attacker] stole a car and ran over other people.

