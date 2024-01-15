Court in Turkey releases Israeli soccer player detained over headband with inscription commemorating Hamas attack

A Turkish court has released Israeli footballer Sagiv Yehezkel, who was detained the day before for showing an armband with an inscription commemorating the Hamas attack on Israel during a match. This was reported by Turkish media, UNN.

Details

The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed that footballer Yehezkel had been released from custody in Turkey and said he would return to the country today.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said:

"Turkey has become a dark dictatorship that acts against humane values and the values of sport. Anyone who arrests a football player for remembering the 136 kidnapped people who were held by a deadly terrorist organization for more than 100 days represents a culture of murder and hatred. I call on the international community and international sports organizations to act against Turkey and its political use of violence and threats against athletes. Today it is Shahib Yehezkel, tomorrow it will be another athlete.

Recall

The day before, on January 14, the footballer scored a goal during the Antalyaspor-Trabzonspor match, after which he pointed to an armband with the inscription "100 days. 7.10" and the image of the Star of David (Sunday marked 100 days since the Hamas group attacked Israel on October 7, 2023).

Yehezkel told the police that he did not intend to provoke anyone, but rather made a gesture because he opposes the war.

After the match, the management of Antalyaspor announced that they had decided to terminate the contract with the player.