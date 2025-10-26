$41.900.00
Rains to cover Ukraine, wet snow in Carpathians: forecast for October 26

On October 26, most of Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather with clearings. Rains will pass during the day, and wet snow is possible in the Carpathians.

On Sunday, October 26, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, during the day in Ukraine, except for the east, light rains will pass, and in the southern, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions, moderate rains.

The wind is mostly south-westerly, 7-12 m/s, in the Carpathians in places gusts of 15-20 m/s. The temperature is 8-13°; in the south of the country 12-17°. In the Carpathians, light wet snow and rain; the daytime temperature is 1-6° warm.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Sunday, it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. The temperature is 10-12°.

Automobile and Road Workers' Day, Pleasant Surprises Day, Mother-in-Law and Mother-in-Law's Day: holidays on October 2626.10.25, 06:30 • 1294 views

