Rains to cover Ukraine, wet snow in Carpathians: forecast for October 26

On Sunday, October 26, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, during the day in Ukraine, except for the east, light rains will pass, and in the southern, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions, moderate rains.

The wind is mostly south-westerly, 7-12 m/s, in the Carpathians in places gusts of 15-20 m/s. The temperature is 8-13°; in the south of the country 12-17°. In the Carpathians, light wet snow and rain; the daytime temperature is 1-6° warm. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Sunday, it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. The temperature is 10-12°.

