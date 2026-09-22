Rain and temperature contrasts - weather forecast for September 22

Rainy weather is expected in Ukraine on September 22, with air temperatures ranging from 4 degrees above zero at night to 24 degrees above zero during the day. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to the forecast, today will be cloudy with clear spells.

Moderate rain, with heavy rain at night in the northern regions; in most central and southern regions, light rain in some places during the day.

The wind will be predominantly westerly, at 5–10 m/s.

In the western, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions, temperatures will be 4–9° above zero at night and 10–15° during the day; in the east and southeast of the country, 11–16° at night and 19–24° during the day; in the rest of the country, 7–12° at night and 12–17° during the day.

Kyiv and the region will be hit by heavy rain — bad weather will last until the morning of September 22