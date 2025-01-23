ukenru
Radutsky assured that no decisions on the regulation of the pharmaceutical market will be made without compromise

Radutsky assured that no decisions on the regulation of the pharmaceutical market will be made without compromise

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27350 views

Radutsky assured that no decisions on the regulation of the pharmaceutical market will be made without compromise.

All decisions on the regulation of the pharmaceutical market will be made only after consultation with all stakeholders. This was stated by Mykhailo Radutskyi, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, and he assured that no decisions would be put to a vote without a compromise, UNN reports.

According to him, discussions on draft law No. 11493 are ongoing, and the document will not be put to a vote in the session hall until a compromise solution is found.

And it will definitely not be the case that we will adopt something and then the market players will say whether it is bad or good. All decisions will be made after discussions. There are three players, and everyone has their own truth, so there still has to be a story that will be somewhere in the middle of the interest of all three players. And we are not in a hurry today. According to the law No. 11493: until a more or less common position is found, it will not be voted on

- Radutsky said.

He added that the committee has already held five meetings to discuss this draft law, and three more meetings with all market players were held at the Ministry of Health.

Recall

In December 2024, a scandal erupted in the pharmaceutical market  due to controversial amendments to the draft law No. 11493. They provide for a number of radical changes: limiting the purchase of medicines by one buyer to 20% of the total volume of the manufacturer, introducing a single electronic catalog for price regulation, setting quotas for the supply of critical medicines, and banning marketing agreements between manufacturers and pharmacies. The pharmaceutical community warned that such changes could lead to serious consequences, namely, shortages of medicines, especially in the frontline areas, significant rise in prices of medicines due to the ban on the discount system, closure of pharmacies in small towns due to low profitability, disruption of logistics supply chains, and reduction of the range of medicines in pharmacies.

Due to the active position of the pharmaceutical market participants, the consideration of this issue at the Verkhovna Rada Committee was postponed. However, the pharmaceutical market participants fear that the consideration of the amendments was postponed deliberately to "push through" them when the outrage of the professional community subsides and there is no time for a comprehensive discussion.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsHealth
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada

