Rada withdrew draft laws on military police from consideration - MP

On Wednesday, June 5, the Verkhovna Rada withdrew from consideration draft laws No. 6569-D and No. 6570-D on the military police. This was stated in his Telegram Channel by people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

Details

278 people's deputies voted for this decision. according to the deputies, these bills will be considered after additional consultations.

Context

On Friday, May 31, the Parliament registered a bill on military police. One of the initiators of the document is Chairman of the law enforcement committee of the Verkhovna Rada Serhiy Ionushas.

The authors of the document propose to create the military police as a military formation with law enforcement functions, which will be part of the security and defense sector.

Its purpose will be to ensure law and order and military discipline in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the state special transport service.

The authors of the document also note that the current military law enforcement service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not have the authority to carry out operational search measures and bring persons to justice

Recall

The Ministry of defense of Ukraine called on parliamentarians to support the bill on the creation of a military police. The ministry emphasizes that this document is of key importance for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are in urgent need of creating a justice system.