Rada withdrew draft laws on military police from consideration - MP

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 16352 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 90074 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141983 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146902 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241634 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172387 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164017 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148094 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220793 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 46440 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 65375 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108149 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 36699 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 69261 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241634 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220793 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207245 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233237 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220306 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 16352 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17926 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 24291 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108149 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111942 views
Rada withdrew draft laws on military police from consideration - MP

Rada withdrew draft laws on military police from consideration - MP

 • 14583 views

The Verkhovna Rada withdrew the draft laws on military police from consideration, 278 people's deputies voted for this decision after additional consultations.

On Wednesday, June 5, the Verkhovna Rada withdrew  from consideration draft laws No. 6569-D and No. 6570-D on the military police. This was stated in his Telegram Channel by people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

Details 

278 people's deputies voted for this decision. according to the deputies, these bills will be considered after additional consultations.

Context 

On Friday, May 31, the Parliament registered a bill on military police. One of the initiators of the document is Chairman of the law enforcement committee of the Verkhovna Rada Serhiy Ionushas. 

The authors of the document propose to create the military police as a military formation with law enforcement functions, which will be part of the security and defense sector.

Its purpose will be to ensure law and order and military discipline in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the state special transport service.

The authors of the document also note that the current military law enforcement service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not have the authority to carry out operational search measures and bring persons to justice

Recall

The Ministry of defense of Ukraine called on parliamentarians to support the bill on the creation of a military police. The ministry emphasizes that this document is of key importance for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are in urgent need of creating a justice system.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
telegramTelegram
polandPoland

