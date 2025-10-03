Rada to consider bill to increase unemployment benefits to UAH 12,000

A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada that provides for an increase in the maximum unemployment benefit to 12,000 hryvnias. Instead of one minimum wage (8,000 UAH in 2025), it is proposed to set payments at 150% of the minimum. This is reported by UNN.

Document No. 14096 also provides for an extension of the benefit payment period from 90 to 180 calendar days and a maximum unemployment benefit of up to 150% of the minimum wage.

For people of pre-retirement age, the current exceptions will apply – payments can be made to them for up to 360 days.

The explanatory note states that this initiative should strengthen social protection for the unemployed and make payments fairer for those who previously received higher salaries and paid higher insurance contributions.

This will allow increasing the gap between the minimum and maximum benefit amounts and will provide a better level of social support for the unemployed – states the explanatory note to the document.

A separate point of the bill proposes to restore the powers of the board of the Social Insurance Fund for Unemployment regarding the formation and approval of the annual budget. Currently, these functions are performed by the government, which, according to the authors of the initiative, has led to "distortions in the Fund's expenditures."

The explanatory note emphasizes that over the past two years, 15 billion UAH have been withdrawn from the Fund's budget, and the share of funds directly allocated to unemployment benefits has remained meager. In particular, in 2024, only 7.6% of the Fund's revenues went to these payments, while 28% is allocated for 2025.

The adoption of the law, according to its authors, will allow balancing expenditures and guaranteeing more tangible support to citizens who have lost their jobs.

In August 2025, the unemployment rate in the eurozone rose to 6.3%, while in EU countries it remained at 5.9%. In Ukraine, according to experts, unemployment rates are gradually decreasing, but at the same time, the level of poverty is increasing.