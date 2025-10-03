Rada to consider bill to increase unemployment benefits to UAH 12,000

$41.280.05
48.500.13
ukenru
10:33 AM • 5464 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 17142 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 20729 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
08:00 AM • 16595 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
07:29 AM • 17717 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 15489 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
October 3, 06:14 AM • 14931 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 18009 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 30832 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 52531 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.9m/s
60%
755mm
Popular news
Russia likely resumed secret arms deliveries from North KoreaPhotoOctober 3, 03:06 AM • 8206 views
Diver team finds $1 million treasure of Spanish jewels off Florida coastPhotoOctober 3, 03:34 AM • 20809 views
Poltava region suffered a massive Russian attack overnight: energy facilities damagedOctober 3, 05:27 AM • 6594 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winterOctober 3, 05:32 AM • 30508 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 12868 views
Publications
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 17130 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 20717 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winterOctober 3, 05:32 AM • 30776 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 45614 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 53446 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Olena Sosedka
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poltava Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 13085 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 25240 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 68358 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 76038 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 56614 views
Actual
Forbes
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander

Rada to consider bill to increase unemployment benefits to UAH 12,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 894 views

A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada that provides for an increase in the maximum unemployment benefit to UAH 12,000 and an extension of the payment period to 180 days. The document also proposes to restore the powers of the Social Insurance Fund board to form the annual budget.

Rada to consider bill to increase unemployment benefits to UAH 12,000

A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada that provides for an increase in the maximum unemployment benefit to 12,000 hryvnias. Instead of one minimum wage (8,000 UAH in 2025), it is proposed to set payments at 150% of the minimum. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Document No. 14096 also provides for an extension of the benefit payment period from 90 to 180 calendar days and a maximum unemployment benefit of up to 150% of the minimum wage.

For people of pre-retirement age, the current exceptions will apply – payments can be made to them for up to 360 days.

EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%25.09.25, 09:48 • 46530 views

The explanatory note states that this initiative should strengthen social protection for the unemployed and make payments fairer for those who previously received higher salaries and paid higher insurance contributions.

This will allow increasing the gap between the minimum and maximum benefit amounts and will provide a better level of social support for the unemployed 

– states the explanatory note to the document.

A separate point of the bill proposes to restore the powers of the board of the Social Insurance Fund for Unemployment regarding the formation and approval of the annual budget. Currently, these functions are performed by the government, which, according to the authors of the initiative, has led to "distortions in the Fund's expenditures."

The explanatory note emphasizes that over the past two years, 15 billion UAH have been withdrawn from the Fund's budget, and the share of funds directly allocated to unemployment benefits has remained meager. In particular, in 2024, only 7.6% of the Fund's revenues went to these payments, while 28% is allocated for 2025.

The subsistence minimum in Ukraine will increase to UAH 3,20915.09.25, 20:55 • 13769 views

The adoption of the law, according to its authors, will allow balancing expenditures and guaranteeing more tangible support to citizens who have lost their jobs.

Recall

In August 2025, the unemployment rate in the eurozone rose to 6.3%, while in EU countries it remained at 5.9%. In Ukraine, according to experts, unemployment rates are gradually decreasing, but at the same time, the level of poverty is increasing. 

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEconomy
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
Ukraine