Rada supports Kamyshin's resignation as Minister for Strategic Industries

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the resignation of Oleksandr Kamyshyn from the post of Minister of Strategic Industries, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

"243 MPs voted in favor of Kamyshyn's resignation as Minister of Strategic Industry.

According to media reports, Kamyshin will not lose his position. According to some sources, he will be appointed deputy head of the President's Office to replace Rostyslav Shurma, who was dismissed yesterday by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

However, Kamyshin himself said he would work in the defense sector, but in a "different role." He will submit two reports in the near future. One report will be secret and will be heard by the Verkhovna Rada Defense Committee and the Committee on Economy. The second report will be open: it will be heard in the Verkhovna Rada, the official said.

Kamyshin is one of the ministers who came to the parliamentary hall to report on his work in office, as required by the rules of procedure.

Addendum

Yesterday, on September 3, the Verkhovna Rada received Kamyshin's resignation from the post of Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

A number of other ministers also submitted their resignations.

It should be added that UNN wrote about resignations of government officials even before the first resignations appeared.

Also yesterday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the deputy head of the Prosecutor General's Office, Rostyslav Shurma.

Kamyshin was appointed to the post of Minister of Strategic Industry in March 2013.

Prior to his appointment as Minister for Strategic Industries in March 2023, Kamyshin worked at Ukrzaliznytsia from 2021 to 2023. First, he served as acting chairman of the board of UZ, and from 2022 to 2023 - without the status of acting chairman. Prior to his appointment to the government, Kamyshin worked for 7 years as an investment manager at Rinat Akhmetov's SCM holding.