Rada supports Kamyshin's resignation as Minister for Strategic Industries

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125050 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129587 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212701 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160910 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157349 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144910 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206121 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112610 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193869 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105198 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 98036 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 73134 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104900 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101695 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 59401 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 212702 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206121 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193869 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220327 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208119 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 35220 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 49210 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153477 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152537 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156509 views
Actual
Rada supports Kamyshin's resignation as Minister for Strategic Industries

Rada supports Kamyshin's resignation as Minister for Strategic Industries

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24540 views

The Verkhovna Rada has voted to dismiss Oleksandr Kamyshyn as Minister of Strategic Industry. Kamyshin said he would continue to work in the defense sector, but in a “different role.

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the resignation of Oleksandr Kamyshyn from the post of Minister of Strategic Industries, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

"243 MPs voted in favor of Kamyshyn's resignation as Minister of Strategic Industry.

According to media reports, Kamyshin will not lose his position. According to some sources, he will be appointed deputy head of the President's Office to replace Rostyslav Shurma, who was dismissed yesterday by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

However, Kamyshin himself said he would work in the defense sector, but in a "different role." He will submit two reports in the near future. One report will be secret and will be heard by the Verkhovna Rada Defense Committee and the Committee on Economy. The second report will be open: it will be heard in the Verkhovna Rada, the official said.

Kamyshin is one of the ministers who came to the parliamentary hall to report on his work in office, as required by the rules of procedure.

Addendum

Yesterday, on September 3, the Verkhovna Rada received Kamyshin's resignation from the post of Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

A number of other ministers also submitted their resignations.

It should be added that UNN wrote about resignations of government officials even before the first resignations appeared. 

Also yesterday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the deputy head of the Prosecutor General's Office, Rostyslav Shurma.

Kamyshin was appointed to the post of Minister of Strategic Industry in March 2013.

Prior to his appointment as Minister for Strategic Industries in March 2023, Kamyshin worked at Ukrzaliznytsia from 2021 to 2023. First, he served as acting chairman of the board of UZ, and from 2022 to 2023 - without the status of acting chairman. Prior to his appointment to the government, Kamyshin worked for 7 years as an investment manager at Rinat Akhmetov's SCM holding.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

Contact us about advertising