Rada proposes to cut budget expenditures by 628 million: what is known

Roksolana Pidlasa, chair of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee, proposes to further reduce the expenditures of the 2024 budget by UAH 628 million. These funds are proposed to be used to treat wounded soldiers. Pidlasa announced this on her Facebook page, UNN reports.

I have submitted an amendment on an additional reduction of expenditures by UAH 628 million in the amendments to the budget for 2024. I will ask the committee today to support it and to allocate these funds for the treatment of wounded servicemen - Roksolana Pidlasa wrote.

According to her, the total spending cuts in the 2024 budget will reach over UAH 137 billion. Of this amount, more than UAH 115 billion will be spent on servicing and repaying the national debt.

Prime Minister on the IMF mission: difficult negotiations and discussions on what the budget should be like in 2025