Prime Minister on the IMF mission: difficult negotiations and discussions on what the budget should be like in 2025

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Prime Minister on the IMF mission: difficult negotiations and discussions on what the budget should be like in 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 15355 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on difficult negotiations with the IMF mission on the 2025 budget. The mission is working offline in Ukraine, considering plans and challenges for the future.

Ukraine is in difficult negotiations with the International Monetary Fund mission. In fact, this mission is looking ahead to 2025. There is a discussion about what the budget should be in 2025. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a press conference, according to a UNN correspondent .

The IMF mission is working in Ukraine. This is the fifth review and the fifth mission, but the first one that takes place offline with the presence of the mission leadership here in Kyiv. We work with them almost around the clock, because during the day we work with the mission, at night the mission works with Washington seven days a week, on Saturday and Sunday

- Shmyhal said.

He emphasized that this is hard work and a difficult mission.

I say with absolute responsibility that the negotiations with the IMF are difficult. There are many challenges. In fact, this mission is looking ahead to 2025, and we are having a discussion, a dialog about what 2025 will be like, what the budget should be like in 2025. What should be the steps of Ukraine, as a state, and what should be the steps of the IMF, the G7 partners, which they promised at the beginning of this program, how we are moving into 2025, because the plans for 2024 in the IMF program were different than what is happening in reality. That is why we are actually starting from scratch in 2025, and that is why this mission is extraordinary and difficult... The mission is ongoing, negotiations with the IMF are ongoing

- Shmyhal said.

Addendum 

On September 2, Shmyhal reports that the International Monetary Fund is launching a mission for the fifth review of the EFF Extended Fund Facility program. This will allow Ukraine to attract $1.1 billion this fall.

On September 4, the IMF started negotiations with Ukraine to unblock the new tranche.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics

