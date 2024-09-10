Prime Minister on the IMF mission: difficult negotiations and discussions on what the budget should be like in 2025

Ukraine is in difficult negotiations with the International Monetary Fund mission. In fact, this mission is looking ahead to 2025. There is a discussion about what the budget should be in 2025. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a press conference, according to a UNN correspondent .

The IMF mission is working in Ukraine. This is the fifth review and the fifth mission, but the first one that takes place offline with the presence of the mission leadership here in Kyiv. We work with them almost around the clock, because during the day we work with the mission, at night the mission works with Washington seven days a week, on Saturday and Sunday - Shmyhal said.

He emphasized that this is hard work and a difficult mission.

I say with absolute responsibility that the negotiations with the IMF are difficult. There are many challenges. In fact, this mission is looking ahead to 2025, and we are having a discussion, a dialog about what 2025 will be like, what the budget should be like in 2025. What should be the steps of Ukraine, as a state, and what should be the steps of the IMF, the G7 partners, which they promised at the beginning of this program, how we are moving into 2025, because the plans for 2024 in the IMF program were different than what is happening in reality. That is why we are actually starting from scratch in 2025, and that is why this mission is extraordinary and difficult... The mission is ongoing, negotiations with the IMF are ongoing - Shmyhal said.

Addendum

On September 2, Shmyhal reports that the International Monetary Fund is launching a mission for the fifth review of the EFF Extended Fund Facility program. This will allow Ukraine to attract $1.1 billion this fall.

On September 4, the IMF started negotiations with Ukraine to unblock the new tranche.