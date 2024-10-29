Rada approves the format of the university admission campaign: what awaits applicants
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada has approved draft law No. 12053 on the NMT in 2025. The testing will include 3 compulsory subjects and one optional subject, and schools will not conduct the state final exam.
The Verkhovna Rada has adopted draft law No. 12053 on holding NMT instead of EIT in 2025, and no state exams will be held in schools, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
"Draft law No. 12053 on state final certification and the 2025 admission campaign has been approved. "The total number of votes in favor is 258," MP Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.
According to the MP, the draft law continues the practice of conducting EIT in the form of NMT, which was launched in 2022.
"The features are the same as last year - 4 subjects: 3 compulsory (Ukrainian language, Mathematics, History of Ukraine) and one optional (Foreign language, Biology, Geography, Physics, Chemistry, Ukrainian literature)," Zheleznyak said.
According to him, the state examination is not being resumed in grades 4, 9, and 11. Accordingly, only those graduates who enter higher education institutions take the NMT.
