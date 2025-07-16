Rada approved two bills on national memory: what is known

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 7072 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 21717 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
03:38 AM • 38119 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 113960 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 177935 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 201600 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 104808 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 126828 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 75952 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 118108 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2.3m/s
46%
745mm
Popular news
US Senator Graham warns Putin against making a mistake, citing the Iranian precedentJuly 15, 11:49 PM • 109593 views
Trump administration ordered to stop deployment of 2,000 National Guardsmen after protestsJuly 16, 01:28 AM • 7274 views
Chief Rabbi of Ukraine presented Kellogg with a gift for TrumpJuly 16, 01:41 AM • 52702 views
US and European countries set deadline for new nuclear deal with Iran: details06:00 AM • 20156 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film07:38 AM • 16394 views
Publications
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 113987 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 72039 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 75842 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 177964 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universitiesJuly 15, 10:57 AM • 201624 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mike Johnson
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kryvyi Rih
Vinnytsia
Mykolaiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film07:38 AM • 16606 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 40219 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 59070 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 89022 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 92806 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fox News
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
The New York Times

Rada approved two bills on national memory: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the first reading bills No. 13273 on the principles of state policy of national memory and No. 6493 on the status of a people's deputy – founder of state independence of Ukraine. 301 and 292 deputies voted for them, respectively.

Rada approved two bills on national memory: what is known

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading the draft laws on the status of a people's deputy – founder of Ukraine's state independence and on the principles of state policy of national memory of the Ukrainian people, UNN reports.

Details

301 people's deputies voted for the draft law on the principles of state policy of national memory of the Ukrainian people No. 13273.

292 people's deputies voted for draft law No. 6493 on the status of a people's deputy – founder of Ukraine's state independence.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on State Building, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning recommended that the parliament adopt in the first reading as a basis the draft law that will allow assigning the status of "Founder of State Independence of Ukraine" to people's deputies who contributed to the establishment of independence.

In May, the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt as a basis the draft law on the principles of state policy of national memory of the Ukrainian people No. 13273.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9