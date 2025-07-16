Rada approved two bills on national memory: what is known

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading the draft laws on the status of a people's deputy – founder of Ukraine's state independence and on the principles of state policy of national memory of the Ukrainian people, UNN reports.

Details

301 people's deputies voted for the draft law on the principles of state policy of national memory of the Ukrainian people No. 13273.

292 people's deputies voted for draft law No. 6493 on the status of a people's deputy – founder of Ukraine's state independence.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on State Building, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning recommended that the parliament adopt in the first reading as a basis the draft law that will allow assigning the status of "Founder of State Independence of Ukraine" to people's deputies who contributed to the establishment of independence.

In May, the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt as a basis the draft law on the principles of state policy of national memory of the Ukrainian people No. 13273.