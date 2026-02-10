$43.030.02
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Rada approved new rules for "green" energy: what is foreseen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 13219, aimed at improving competitive conditions for electricity generation from renewable sources. The document contributes to reducing dependence on fossil fuels and developing domestic production of "green" energy.

Rada approved new rules for "green" energy: what is foreseen

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in its entirety draft law No. 13219, aimed at improving competitive conditions for electricity production from renewable energy sources, reported the parliament and clarified the Ministry of Energy, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, the document aims to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and develop domestic production of "green" energy - solar, wind, hydropower, and other alternative sources.

The document, in particular, establishes rules for "green" auctions to support companies that will build and connect renewable energy facilities.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the law provides for:

  • introduction of support for winners of renewable energy auctions in the form of a “clean” market premium (FiP) instead of contracts for difference (CfD);
    • extension of "green" auctions until December 31, 2034, instead of the previously defined date - December 31, 2029;
      • reduction of the financial burden on participants of "green" auctions;
        • greater flexibility in quota formation.

          The law, as noted, also integrates modern energy-saving solutions and harmonizes the market with European standards.

          The adoption of the draft law creates new conditions for restoring investment activity in the RES sector and lays the groundwork for launching new auctions and developing renewable energy projects in Ukraine, the Ministry of Energy stated.

          The parliament also voted on another "energy" law - it supported in the first reading draft law No. 14067 on the development of efficient and sustainable centralized heat supply.

          "This decision creates the basis for systemic modernization of heating networks and the phased introduction of individual heating points in buildings connected to centralized heat supply," explained Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba on social media.

          According to preliminary estimates, he noted, their installation allows reducing heat consumption by 15-30%, reducing losses in networks, and improving the quality of services for people.

          "The law provides for the phased introduction of IHPs – three years after its entry into force. For houses where IHPs are already installed or where there is no technical possibility for installation, no additional requirements are provided," Kuleba said.

          Julia Shramko

          SocietyEconomy
          Energy
          Heating
          Social network
          Electricity
          Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
          Verkhovna Rada
          Ukraine