Qatar loaded its first liquefied natural gas cargo after the Middle East conflict - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Qatar loaded its first LNG cargo after suspending production due to the Middle East conflict. The tanker Lebrethah departed from the complex, heading to Bangladesh.

Qatar loaded its first liquefied natural gas cargo after the Middle East conflict - Bloomberg

Qatar has likely loaded its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo after the escalating conflict in the Middle East forced the country to halt fuel production and declare an unprecedented force majeure to buyers. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The tanker Lebrethah departed from the LNG export complex on Friday, and an increase in the vessel's draft indicates the presence of cargo on board, Bloomberg reports, citing ship tracking data.

The vessel signals that its next destination is Bangladesh, with an estimated arrival on March 14. However, the journey still depends on passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which is effectively closed to commercial vessels due to ongoing hostilities in the region. The tanker may temporarily be used to store the cargo until the route opens.

Qatar halts LNG production, recovery to take weeks - Reuters04.03.26, 19:39 • 7098 views

Earlier this week, Qatar closed the world's largest LNG export plant, Ras Laffan, after an Iranian drone attack. Even before this, traffic through the Strait of Hormuz had effectively stopped, although this route usually accounts for about a fifth of the world's LNG supplies.

A QatarEnergy representative did not provide comments on the loading or destination of the cargo.

Liquefied gas can be loaded at an export facility even after production stops, as some fuel is stored in tanks. Shipping data shows that some cargoes were loaded since last weekend, but these vessels — still stuck near the complex — departed on March 2, even before the official declaration of force majeure.

Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdown03.03.26, 12:02 • 27078 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World