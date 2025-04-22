Putin's "Easter truce" was just a trick to appease Trump - French Foreign Ministry

Russia's so-called "Easter truce" with Ukraine was a "charm operation" to please United States President Donald Trump. This opinion was expressed by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, UNN writes with reference to Politico.

Details

Barrot said in an interview with FranceInfo that the temporary ceasefire, which Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced on Saturday - and in violation of which Kyiv immediately and repeatedly accused Moscow - was only for show.

The Easter truce, which he announced somewhat unexpectedly, was a marketing operation, a charm operation aimed at preventing the impatience and anger of President Trump - said Barrot.

As Trump's efforts to reach a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine through negotiations have stalled, the US president is increasingly frustrated, going so far as to say he is "angry" with Putin, while also criticizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Moscow rejected Ukraine's proposal for a complete ceasefire, putting forward a long list of issues and conditions that postpone its implementation.

Russia has also repeatedly violated the agreed-upon agreement not to strike Ukrainian infrastructure for 30 days.

Addition

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state officially announced the completion of the so-called "Easter truce". They accused Ukraine of allegedly violating the agreements and stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly struck artillery and UAVs at the positions of Russian troops and civilian objects.