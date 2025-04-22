Putin's "Easter truce" was just a trick to appease Trump - French Foreign Ministry

$41.380.02
The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 10219 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 22495 views

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 48375 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 61437 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 162777 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 87028 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 73875 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 66138 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 40951 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 32220 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Popular news

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

05:22 AM • 39800 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

06:01 AM • 34940 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

07:13 AM • 12129 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 21672 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 17341 views
Publications

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 48388 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 76619 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 162789 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 65229 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 70989 views
UNN Lite

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 5024 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about problems with work before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 5642 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 18194 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 32860 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 35902 views
Putin's "Easter truce" was just a trick to appease Trump - French Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2232 views

France believes that Putin's announced "Easter truce" was just an attempt to please Trump. Russia used it as a marketing ploy.

Putin's "Easter truce" was just a trick to appease Trump - French Foreign Ministry

Russia's so-called "Easter truce" with Ukraine was a "charm operation" to please United States President Donald Trump. This opinion was expressed by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, UNN writes with reference to Politico.

Details

Barrot said in an interview with FranceInfo that the temporary ceasefire, which Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced on Saturday - and in violation of which Kyiv immediately and repeatedly accused Moscow - was only for show.

The Easter truce, which he announced somewhat unexpectedly, was a marketing operation, a charm operation aimed at preventing the impatience and anger of President Trump

- said Barrot.

As Trump's efforts to reach a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine through negotiations have stalled, the US president is increasingly frustrated, going so far as to say he is "angry" with Putin, while also criticizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Moscow rejected Ukraine's proposal for a complete ceasefire, putting forward a long list of issues and conditions that postpone its implementation.

Russia has also repeatedly violated the agreed-upon agreement not to strike Ukrainian infrastructure for 30 days.

Addition

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state officially announced the completion of the so-called "Easter truce". They accused Ukraine of allegedly violating the agreements and stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly struck artillery and UAVs at the positions of Russian troops and civilian objects.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
