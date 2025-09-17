$41.180.06
Putin "has been testing the limits": Merz warns Europe not to let Russia dictate terms of peace deal in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged Europe not to let Russia dictate the terms of a peace agreement in Ukraine, warning of further aggressive actions by Putin. He emphasized that Germany is strengthening its resilience and defense capabilities to prevent the destabilization of society.

Putin "has been testing the limits": Merz warns Europe not to let Russia dictate terms of peace deal in Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday called on Europe not to allow Russia to dictate the terms of a peace agreement in Ukraine, warning that this would only encourage Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to "seek his next target," UNN reports with reference to dpa.

Details

"Putin has been testing the limits for a long time," Merz said in the German parliament, addressing deputies during budget week.

"He sabotages, spies, kills, tries to disorient people," the chancellor said.

Merz said this became evident last week in Poland, when Russian drones first violated the country's airspace and were shot down over its territory.

The chancellor warned that Putin also seeks to destabilize German society.

"We will not let this happen," Merz stressed, adding that this is why Germany is strengthening its resilience and defense capabilities.

"We must deter our adversaries from further aggression and at the same time bring allies and partners closer together," he said.

Addition

Germany has been one of Ukraine's most steadfast supporters since the Russian invasion in 2022. According to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius last week, the country has since surpassed the US to become the largest provider of military aid.

