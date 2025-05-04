Putin stated the inevitability of reconciliation with Ukraine and the lack of need for nuclear weapons
Kyiv • UNN
In an interview with Russian media, Putin stated the inevitability of reconciliation with Ukraine. He also noted that Russia was being provoked regarding nuclear threats, but there was no need to use weapons.
In an interview with Russian media, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated the inevitability of a future reconciliation with Ukraine. In addition, he stated that Russia "was being provoked" regarding nuclear threats towards Ukraine.
UNN reports with reference to Russian media.
Details
In a conversation with journalist Pavel Zarubin, the head of the Russian Federation stated that reconciliation with Ukraine is inevitable.
It seems to me that this is inevitable, despite all the tragedy we are experiencing now. (...) It's a matter of time
Putin also mentioned the use of nuclear weapons, noting that "the Russian Federation wanted to be provoked."
They wanted us to make mistakes
There was no need to use weapons, the Russian president added.
There was no need to use weapons. .. and, I hope, there will be no need
Let us remind you
Zelenskyy stated that Putin's truce is just a show, because it is impossible to develop a plan to end the war in 2-3 days. Ukraine will not play games so that Putin can get out of isolation on May 9.