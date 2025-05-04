Putin stated the inevitability of reconciliation with Ukraine and the lack of need for nuclear weapons

$41.590.00
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 34848 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 90928 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 85020 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 64342 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 76550 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 75163 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 60517 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 74615 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 108510 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 47059 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Popular news

"Pretentious nonsense": Medvedev sharply responded to Trump regarding US participation in World War II

May 4, 02:34 AM • 11671 views

Russian forces advanced in five directions, the Armed Forces are counterattacking: ISW maps

May 4, 03:17 AM • 15935 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

04:30 AM • 11527 views

"Shahed" attack on Kyiv: the number of victims has increased to 11

05:03 AM • 15261 views

Night attack by Russians: Air defense forces shot down 69 enemy drones

06:50 AM • 7268 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 85020 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 45828 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 77174 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 85415 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 108510 views
UNN Lite

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

04:30 AM • 11627 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 35015 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 75163 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 34486 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 37406 views
Putin stated the inevitability of reconciliation with Ukraine and the lack of need for nuclear weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

In an interview with Russian media, Putin stated the inevitability of reconciliation with Ukraine. He also noted that Russia was being provoked regarding nuclear threats, but there was no need to use weapons.

Putin stated the inevitability of reconciliation with Ukraine and the lack of need for nuclear weapons

In an interview with Russian media, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated the inevitability of a future reconciliation with Ukraine. In addition, he stated that Russia "was being provoked" regarding nuclear threats towards Ukraine.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

In a conversation with journalist Pavel Zarubin, the head of the Russian Federation stated that reconciliation with Ukraine is inevitable.

It seems to me that this is inevitable, despite all the tragedy we are experiencing now. (...) It's a matter of time

- Putin is quoted by Russian propaganda media.

Putin also mentioned the use of nuclear weapons, noting that "the Russian Federation wanted to be provoked."

They wanted us to make mistakes

- the head of Russia.

There was no need to use weapons, the Russian president added.

There was no need to use weapons. .. and, I hope, there will be no need

- Putin emphasized.

Let us remind you

Zelenskyy stated that Putin's truce is just a show, because it is impossible to develop a plan to end the war in 2-3 days. Ukraine will not play games so that Putin can get out of isolation on May 9.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
