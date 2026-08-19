Putin stated that the strikes on Wildberries warehouses had no "critical consequences"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that there were no "critical consequences" from the strikes on Wildberries warehouses, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

"There are no, were no, and cannot be any critical consequences from such attacks. But, of course, they obviously cause us damage. We understand, see, and know this," Putin said at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.

Goods worth an amount equal to the annual budget of a large Russian region burned down at Wildberries warehouses — analysts

In his address, he instructed the government to adopt a program to restore logistics and warehousing facilities damaged by drone attacks.

We would add

Earlier, media reported that during a month of Ukrainian attacks, goods worth nearly 500 billion rubles had burned down in Wildberries warehouses. Meanwhile, propaganda praises the endurance of Russian businesses.

Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?