Putin spoke about "sincere efforts" of the US regarding the war in Ukraine: what the dictator said

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
09:32 AM • 14453 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 51417 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 33106 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 32278 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 31897 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 33536 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 42533 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 42880 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 41256 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 43155 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.6m/s
35%
755mm
Popular news
Czech Initiative: Ukraine has already received a million large-caliber ammunition - FialaAugust 14, 03:08 AM • 5418 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goalsAugust 14, 04:22 AM • 36309 views
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with StarmerVideo08:48 AM • 34377 views
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - Budanov08:55 AM • 14349 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 14288 views
Publications
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 51394 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 173858 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 147796 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 137157 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 147135 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Netherlands
United Kingdom
North Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 14405 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 33960 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 55850 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 108709 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 124772 views
Actual
The Times
World War II
Diia (service)
WhatsApp
Signal

Putin spoke about "sincere efforts" of the US regarding the war in Ukraine: what the dictator said

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

Vladimir Putin spoke about the "energetic and sincere efforts" of the US to end hostilities in Ukraine. This is necessary for establishing long-term peace in Europe and the world.

Putin spoke about "sincere efforts" of the US regarding the war in Ukraine: what the dictator said

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the USA "is making vigorous and sincere efforts to stop hostilities in Ukraine and reach agreements acceptable to all." This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media."

Details

During a conversation with Russian "journalists," the dictator stated that the USA is making "sufficiently vigorous and sincere efforts to stop hostilities, end the crisis, and reach agreements that will be of interest to all parties involved in this conflict." According to Putin, this is necessary to "create long-term conditions for peace both between our countries and in Europe, and in the world as a whole."

The Russian dictator did not disclose any other details.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a Russian aircraft with registration number RA-96023 flew from Moscow to Anchorage (Alaska). Information about Putin's presence on board has not been confirmed.

Also, the Kremlin announced the approximate time for the start of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States