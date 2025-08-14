Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the USA "is making vigorous and sincere efforts to stop hostilities in Ukraine and reach agreements acceptable to all." This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media."

Details

During a conversation with Russian "journalists," the dictator stated that the USA is making "sufficiently vigorous and sincere efforts to stop hostilities, end the crisis, and reach agreements that will be of interest to all parties involved in this conflict." According to Putin, this is necessary to "create long-term conditions for peace both between our countries and in Europe, and in the world as a whole."

The Russian dictator did not disclose any other details.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a Russian aircraft with registration number RA-96023 flew from Moscow to Anchorage (Alaska). Information about Putin's presence on board has not been confirmed.

Also, the Kremlin announced the approximate time for the start of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.