The Center for Countering Disinformation reported that Vladimir Putin signed a law that effectively legalizes the harboring of foreign criminals from justice. The new document prohibits the extradition of foreigners serving in the aggressor's army to other states, guaranteeing them full protection from extradition. This is reported by UNN.

Details

From now on, individuals on international wanted lists can avoid responsibility in their countries in exchange for participating in the war against Ukraine. According to the text of the document, such mercenaries are guaranteed the impossibility of annulling residence permits and a ban on reducing the terms of stay on Russian territory.

In fact, against the backdrop of a critical shortage of mobilization resources in the Russian Federation, the Kremlin is officially turning its army into a "safe haven" for criminals from all over the world, providing immunity in exchange for participation in the aggressive war - reports the CCD.

