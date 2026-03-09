Putin signed a law on immunity for foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian armed forces - CPD

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
06:12 AM • 11517 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 32885 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 55677 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 87291 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 51669 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 45042 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 33504 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 40806 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 82124 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 45398 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2m/s
39%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Oil price exceeds $100 for the first time since Russia's invasion of UkraineMarch 9, 12:53 AM • 31450 views
Iran confirms military aid to Russia in war against US and IsraelMarch 9, 02:04 AM • 13737 views
Ukraine sends military to the Middle East to destroy "Shaheds": ISW assesses the initiativeMarch 9, 03:17 AM • 25054 views
Ukraine prepares lawsuits against Hungary over millions stolen from OschadbankPhoto05:15 AM • 17789 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested06:56 AM • 9660 views
Publications
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 9190 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 87296 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 92833 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 97268 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 127120 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026Video07:33 AM • 7096 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested06:56 AM • 10001 views
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 29232 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 36209 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 38046 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system

Putin signed a law on immunity for foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian armed forces - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 692 views

The new law prohibits the extradition of foreign military personnel of the Russian Federation to other states. Criminals wanted internationally will receive immunity for participating in the war against Ukraine.

Putin signed a law on immunity for foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian armed forces - CPD

The Center for Countering Disinformation reported that Vladimir Putin signed a law that effectively legalizes the harboring of foreign criminals from justice. The new document prohibits the extradition of foreigners serving in the aggressor's army to other states, guaranteeing them full protection from extradition. This is reported by UNN.

Details

From now on, individuals on international wanted lists can avoid responsibility in their countries in exchange for participating in the war against Ukraine. According to the text of the document, such mercenaries are guaranteed the impossibility of annulling residence permits and a ban on reducing the terms of stay on Russian territory.

In fact, against the backdrop of a critical shortage of mobilization resources in the Russian Federation, the Kremlin is officially turning its army into a "safe haven" for criminals from all over the world, providing immunity in exchange for participation in the aggressive war - reports the CCD.

Over 1.4 thousand Africans are fighting on Moscow's side - intelligence21.02.26, 14:52 • 5796 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine