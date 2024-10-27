Putin says he is preparing “various options for reaction” to strikes deep into Russian territory
Kyiv • UNN
Putin announced that he is preparing options for responding to potential Ukrainian strikes deep into Russia with Western support. The Russian Defense Ministry is considering measures to respond to long-range strikes on Russian territory.
Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the Russian Defense Ministry is preparing various options for responding to possible support from the United States and NATO allies if they help Ukraine strike deep into Russia. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.
Today, Putin said that it is too early to discuss Russia's concrete steps, but Moscow intends to respond accordingly, and various options are being considered.
He explained in an interview with Kremlin reporter Pavel Zarubin that “the Russian Defense Ministry is considering possible measures to respond to long-range strikes on Russian territory and will propose an appropriate set of actions.
Recall
At the BRICS summit, Putin answered a question about North Korean soldiers on Russian territory. He referred to the military assistance agreement with the DPRK and said that further actions are being determined.