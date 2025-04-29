Putin does not consider a truce on May 9 as the end of the war in Ukraine – ISW

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not consider a "truce" on May 9 as a step towards a general cessation of the war in Ukraine. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

According to experts, the ceasefire after the strikes on the energy system of Ukraine, as well as the "Easter truce," showed that the details of any future agreement should be publicly available and formally agreed upon by both parties.

At the same time, the ceasefire proposed by Putin on May 9 does not provide for any additional monitoring mechanisms, ISW said. They added that the Russians are likely to take advantage of the lack of data mechanisms to again accuse Ukraine of allegedly violating the truce.

Russian officials do not seem interested in creating effective monitoring mechanisms or a general public basis for such a truce, probably because it is beneficial for Russia to use vague truce conditions against Ukraine to its advantage. – stated at the Institute for the Study of War.

Experts noted that the Kremlin is using a unilateral ceasefire to achieve its information and military advantage in Ukraine. They added that Russian troops used previous truces to scout and shell the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, as well as prepare for further offensive actions.

