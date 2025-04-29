Putin does not consider a truce on May 9 as the end of the war in Ukraine – ISW

$41.740.01
The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future
07:23 AM • 4998 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 9796 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 10803 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 21257 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 52738 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 55736 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 41843 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 34622 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 47758 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 38424 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

Publications
Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news

Explosions heard in Kyiv: air defense is working, debris falling recorded

April 28, 10:46 PM • 19284 views

Blackout in Europe: Spain and Portugal recovering from massive power outage

April 28, 11:07 PM • 10417 views

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, a house and cars are on fire

April 28, 11:32 PM • 15172 views

A recreation center burned down in Kyiv due to a Russian attack

April 28, 11:58 PM • 15430 views

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

02:17 AM • 12270 views
Publications

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

07:23 AM • 4908 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

07:19 AM • 9638 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

06:48 AM • 10737 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 28524 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

April 28, 12:59 PM • 47725 views
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 19654 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 39932 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 39627 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 146644 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 60478 views
Putin does not consider a truce on May 9 as the end of the war in Ukraine – ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

The ISW stated that the ceasefire on May 9 does not provide for monitoring mechanisms, which will allow Russia to accuse Ukraine of violating the truce and gain a military advantage.

Putin does not consider a truce on May 9 as the end of the war in Ukraine – ISW

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not consider a "truce" on May 9 as a step towards a general cessation of the war in Ukraine. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

According to experts, the ceasefire after the strikes on the energy system of Ukraine, as well as the "Easter truce," showed that the details of any future agreement should be publicly available and formally agreed upon by both parties.

At the same time, the ceasefire proposed by Putin on May 9 does not provide for any additional monitoring mechanisms, ISW said. They added that the Russians are likely to take advantage of the lack of data mechanisms to again accuse Ukraine of allegedly violating the truce.

Russian officials do not seem interested in creating effective monitoring mechanisms or a general public basis for such a truce, probably because it is beneficial for Russia to use vague truce conditions against Ukraine to its advantage.

– stated at the Institute for the Study of War.

Experts noted that the Kremlin is using a unilateral ceasefire to achieve its information and military advantage in Ukraine. They added that Russian troops used previous truces to scout and shell the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, as well as prepare for further offensive actions.

ISW: Russia is using measures until May 9 to strengthen social control in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine29.04.25, 06:21 • 2364 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Ukraine
