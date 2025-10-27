Putin denounced the agreement with the US on the disposal of weapons-grade plutonium
Kyiv • UNN
Russian dictator Putin signed a law denouncing the agreement with the United States on the disposal of weapons-grade plutonium. The document provided for the destruction of 34 tons of plutonium by each state.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law denouncing the agreement with the United States on the disposal of weapons-grade plutonium, as well as accompanying protocols. This was reported by The Moscow Times, writes UNN.
Details
The document stipulated that both states would destroy 34 tons of plutonium each, which was deemed excessive for military needs.
The agreement was signed in 2000 and ratified by Russia in 2011. Moscow suspended its operation back in 2016, accusing Washington of failing to fulfill its obligations. Now, the denunciation means Russia's complete withdrawal from the agreements.
Russia withdraws from the Convention against Torture: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called it an admission of crimes27.08.25, 14:54 • 2846 views