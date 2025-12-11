$42.280.10
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 5740 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 10751 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 14634 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
12:12 PM • 12959 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
11:59 AM • 16353 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 14861 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 15735 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
December 11, 10:29 AM • 16375 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 36379 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 07:59 AM • 21904 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Publications
Exclusives
Putin demonstrates readiness to continue the war despite lack of strategic success - Kovalenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko stated that Putin demonstrates readiness to continue the war, but Russia has not achieved any strategic goals since spring. He also noted that Putin ordered to continue hostilities in Ukraine, targeting Siversk.

Putin demonstrates readiness to continue the war despite lack of strategic success - Kovalenko

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demonstrates in every possible way that he is for the continuation of the war, but Russia has not achieved any strategic goals since spring. This was written on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), reports UNN.

Putin demonstrates in every possible way that he is for the continuation of the war and continues to pose in military uniform. Instead, he portrays the entire dialogue about peace as if he is doing the West a favor.

- Kovalenko wrote.

He also emphasized that "despite great pressure on the front, Russia has not achieved any strategic goals since spring."

Earlier

Dictator Vladimir Putin ordered to continue hostilities in Ukraine to achieve all the tasks of the so-called "SVO". He focused on the next Ukrainian city that needs to be attacked and captured – Siversk in Donetsk region.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine