Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demonstrates in every possible way that he is for the continuation of the war, but Russia has not achieved any strategic goals since spring. This was written on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), reports UNN.

Putin demonstrates in every possible way that he is for the continuation of the war and continues to pose in military uniform. Instead, he portrays the entire dialogue about peace as if he is doing the West a favor. - Kovalenko wrote.

He also emphasized that "despite great pressure on the front, Russia has not achieved any strategic goals since spring."

Dictator Vladimir Putin ordered to continue hostilities in Ukraine to achieve all the tasks of the so-called "SVO". He focused on the next Ukrainian city that needs to be attacked and captured – Siversk in Donetsk region.