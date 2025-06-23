Putin continues brutal attacks on Ukraine to make US look weak - Sybiha

While Vladimir Putin talks about strikes in the Middle East, Russia rejects US peace efforts in Europe and continues killings in Ukraine. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha on social network X, UNN writes.

Putin deliberately carries out such brutal attacks to make America look weak - the minister said.

He noted that Ukrainians endured another night of Russian terror. "Hundreds of missiles and drones. Kyiv is under powerful strikes. Residential areas were affected. As of now, at least 6 dead and many wounded," he wrote.

The Foreign Minister noted that the only way to end Russian terror is force.

We need new and tough sanctions against the Russian economy and oil revenues, as well as secondary sanctions against those who help Russia wage war. We need additional defense capabilities for Ukraine, especially air defense systems and interceptors, artillery ammunition and investments in Ukrainian defense production - Sybiha wrote.

The minister reminded that this week is "a week of important summits." "And they should yield important results. We have no time to wait. It's time to demonstrate transatlantic unity and strength," he emphasized.

Recall

The Russian attack on Kyiv on June 23 resulted in the death of six people, including a married couple, and the injury of 25 people, including 4 children and a 15-year-old girl. Rescue and utility services continue to work at 19 damaged locations in the city.