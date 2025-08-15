Alaska Summit: Russian plane reported to have arrived (updated)

One of the aircraft from the "Russia" flight squadron arrived in Alaska, where a summit between Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is expected to take place, Russian publics report, citing Flightradar24 data, according to UNN.

Media outlets are publishing videos of the plane's arrival with the message "Putin arrived in Alaska for a meeting with Trump."

However, later, Pavel Zarubin, a representative of the Kremlin pool, made a statement claiming that Putin's plane had not yet landed in Alaska. According to him, it was one of the aircraft from the "Russia" flight squadron.

US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Vladimir Putin at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The details of the meeting are being coordinated, and no documents are planned to be signed.