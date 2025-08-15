$41.450.06
August 15, 12:08 PM • 75341 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
August 15, 11:40 AM • 71884 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 115718 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 69200 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 115623 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 50962 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 78541 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 104428 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 60338 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 231215 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Alaska Summit: Russian plane reported to have arrived (updated)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1130 views

One of the aircraft from the 'Russia' flight detachment has arrived in Alaska, where the summit between Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is scheduled to take place.

Alaska Summit: Russian plane reported to have arrived (updated)

One of the aircraft from the "Russia" flight squadron arrived in Alaska, where a summit between Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is expected to take place, Russian publics report, citing Flightradar24 data, according to UNN.

Details

Media outlets are publishing videos of the plane's arrival with the message "Putin arrived in Alaska for a meeting with Trump."

Updated at 21:10

However, later, Pavel Zarubin, a representative of the Kremlin pool, made a statement claiming that Putin's plane had not yet landed in Alaska. According to him, it was one of the aircraft from the "Russia" flight squadron.

Recall

US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Vladimir Putin at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The details of the meeting are being coordinated, and no documents are planned to be signed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Donald Trump
United States