Punched a policeman in the face: a man was detained in Chernihiv for attacking a bicycle patrol

In Chernihiv, a man was detained on suspicion of attacking a police officer during a patrol. This is reported by UNN with reference to the GUNP in the Chernihiv region.

Details

The incident occurred in the afternoon of June 17. The police received a report that "a police bicycle patrol during the patrol found a man who violated traffic rules, began to behave defiantly with law enforcement officers, and then punched one of them in the face."

According to the police, "the attacker who hit the patrol police officer was detained and placed in a temporary detention center."

The offender was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers have opened criminal proceedings.

On this fact, the person involved was notified of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional infliction of beatings, minor or moderate bodily harm to a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of official duties by this employee).

Reference

The sanction of Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for up to 5 years of restriction or imprisonment.