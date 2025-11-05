PUMB launches a gratitude program for blood donors

ukenru
12:20 PM • 3234 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
11:19 AM • 10644 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
10:32 AM • 13245 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
08:57 AM • 15996 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
08:12 AM • 18108 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
07:17 AM • 16360 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 33062 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 31973 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 54008 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 41280 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The EU is considering introducing a "probationary period" for new member statesNovember 5, 03:38 AM • 17483 views
US airstrike on vessel in Pacific: two deadVideoNovember 5, 04:09 AM • 11014 views
Democrats win first major elections since Trump's return to powerNovember 5, 04:50 AM • 17384 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert08:51 AM • 14308 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhoto11:10 AM • 12385 views
Publications
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhoto11:38 AM • 9166 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhoto11:10 AM • 12801 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 61200 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 56869 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 55270 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Serhiy Leshchenko
Péter Szijjártó
Robert Pattinson
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Singapore
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert08:51 AM • 14612 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 30751 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 44404 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 47033 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 42141 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Film

PUMB launches a gratitude program for blood donors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

The bank offers increased cashback and special offers for those who donate blood and save lives

PUMB launches a gratitude program for blood donors

PUMB, in cooperation with Mastercard, announced the launch of a unique initiative for Ukraine to develop and support blood donation.

Starting November 1, the PUMB app will launch a Gratitude Program: blood donors who have a Mastercard® from PUMB will be able to receive increased cashbacks from the bank and caring Ukrainian businesses that have joined the initiative. The project partners are the specialized public organizations DonorUA and Blood Agents.

The problem of blood donor shortage has become particularly acute in Ukraine since the beginning of the war. Even before 2022, the country lacked donors – out of the required 33 per 1000 people, only 11 Ukrainians donated blood. After the start of the full-scale invasion, the need for blood became even more urgent.

Even then, PUMB, realizing its responsibility to millions of Ukrainians, defined its mission – not to let the enemy bleed our country dry. Since then, the bank has implemented a number of initiatives to support donation and save lives: the charitable merchandise project "We are of the same blood", the donor truck "Independence is in our blood", and the recently launched mobile hub "Warm-blooded" in partnership with Mastercard.

The launch of the Gratitude Program was a logical step in the implementation of PUMB's strategy as a life-saving bank. The initiative has a large-scale goal – not only to collect blood, but also to attract new donors and form a cultural norm of systemic donation. 

Initiative partners

The PUMB initiative has already united caring partners – NGO DonorUA and Blood Agents and leading Ukrainian businesses. Among the first to join the program were:

  • Apteka "Podorozhnyk", which offers donors 6% (+3% to the standard cashback);
    • "Foxtrot"10% for donors (+5% to the standard);
      • WOG 5% (+2%);
        • "Oxford Medical"8% (+5%);
          • Terra Incognita 12% (+2%);
            • E-ZOO 7% (+2%);
              • "Budynok Igrashok"7% (+2%).

                This list will expand, as the project is just gaining momentum.

                How to join the program

                Everyone who has a Mastercard® from PUMB and donates blood through the DonorUA or Blood Agents systems will be able to receive thanks from PUMB and partners. To become a participant, you need to:

                • Apply for a Mastercard® from PUMB in the app (if you already have one, you don't need to apply for a new one).
                  • Donate blood through the DonorUA or Blood Agents system (or confirm a past donation if it occurred within the last year).
                    • Get access to all thanks/increased cashback for blood donors in the app in the "Benefits" section.

                      Thanks are activated automatically after each donation (or from the day of confirmation of past donations) and are valid until the end of the current month and the entire next month. To remain a participant in the program, it is enough to have at least one confirmed donation in the last year. More details about the terms and conditions of participation can be found at the link.

                      Card skins 

                      Card skins dedicated to blood donation will also appear in the PUMB app. This is not just a new design – it is a sign of solidarity with those who share blood and save lives. Skins are available not only to program participants, but also to everyone who wants to support and promote the culture of donation in Ukraine.

                      PUMB encourages all Ukrainians who are ready to share their blood to save lives, and socially responsible businesses that are ready to thank them for it, to join the program. Because the wider the community of those who support blood donation, the more lives we will save. 

                      So join in and save lives with PUMB and partners!

                      You can find out where to donate blood and register for a donation on the platforms of the program partners: Blood Agents and DonorUA.

                      Lilia Podolyak

                      Business News
                      Bank card
                      War in Ukraine
                      Pharmacy
                      Mastercard
                      charity
                      Ukraine