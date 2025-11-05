PUMB launches a gratitude program for blood donors

PUMB, in cooperation with Mastercard, announced the launch of a unique initiative for Ukraine to develop and support blood donation.

Starting November 1, the PUMB app will launch a Gratitude Program: blood donors who have a Mastercard® from PUMB will be able to receive increased cashbacks from the bank and caring Ukrainian businesses that have joined the initiative. The project partners are the specialized public organizations DonorUA and Blood Agents.

The problem of blood donor shortage has become particularly acute in Ukraine since the beginning of the war. Even before 2022, the country lacked donors – out of the required 33 per 1000 people, only 11 Ukrainians donated blood. After the start of the full-scale invasion, the need for blood became even more urgent.

Even then, PUMB, realizing its responsibility to millions of Ukrainians, defined its mission – not to let the enemy bleed our country dry. Since then, the bank has implemented a number of initiatives to support donation and save lives: the charitable merchandise project "We are of the same blood", the donor truck "Independence is in our blood", and the recently launched mobile hub "Warm-blooded" in partnership with Mastercard.

The launch of the Gratitude Program was a logical step in the implementation of PUMB's strategy as a life-saving bank. The initiative has a large-scale goal – not only to collect blood, but also to attract new donors and form a cultural norm of systemic donation.

Initiative partners

The PUMB initiative has already united caring partners – NGO DonorUA and Blood Agents and leading Ukrainian businesses. Among the first to join the program were:

Apteka "Podorozhnyk" , which offers donors 6% (+3% to the standard cashback);

, which offers donors (+3% to the standard cashback); "Foxtrot" – 10% for donors (+5% to the standard);

– (+5% to the standard); WOG – 5% (+2%);

– (+2%); "Oxford Medical" – 8% (+5%);

– (+5%); Terra Incognita – 12% (+2%);

– (+2%); E-ZOO – 7% (+2%);

– (+2%); "Budynok Igrashok" – 7% (+2%).

This list will expand, as the project is just gaining momentum.

How to join the program

Everyone who has a Mastercard® from PUMB and donates blood through the DonorUA or Blood Agents systems will be able to receive thanks from PUMB and partners. To become a participant, you need to:

Apply for a Mastercard® from PUMB in the app (if you already have one, you don't need to apply for a new one).

Donate blood through the DonorUA or Blood Agents system (or confirm a past donation if it occurred within the last year).

Get access to all thanks/increased cashback for blood donors in the app in the "Benefits" section.

Thanks are activated automatically after each donation (or from the day of confirmation of past donations) and are valid until the end of the current month and the entire next month. To remain a participant in the program, it is enough to have at least one confirmed donation in the last year. More details about the terms and conditions of participation can be found at the link.

Card skins

Card skins dedicated to blood donation will also appear in the PUMB app. This is not just a new design – it is a sign of solidarity with those who share blood and save lives. Skins are available not only to program participants, but also to everyone who wants to support and promote the culture of donation in Ukraine.

PUMB encourages all Ukrainians who are ready to share their blood to save lives, and socially responsible businesses that are ready to thank them for it, to join the program. Because the wider the community of those who support blood donation, the more lives we will save.

So join in and save lives with PUMB and partners!

You can find out where to donate blood and register for a donation on the platforms of the program partners: Blood Agents and DonorUA.