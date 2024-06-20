Public utilities will be able to use equipment imported as humanitarian aid: the Rada supported the bill

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law that provides permission for the use of equipment transferred by international partners as assistance at Municipal enterprises. This is reported by UNN with reference to people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak on the card of the Bill No. 11151-1.

"No. 11155-1-during the period of martial law, it extends the range of recipients of humanitarian aid to meet the needs of energy, centralized water supply, and centralized sanitation. As a basis - 256," - said Zheleznyak.

The draft law provides that for the period of martial law and for 12 months from the date of its termination, the recipients of humanitarian aid can be Enterprises that provide centralized water supply and sanitation, as well as the supply of thermal energy.

Starting from April 1, it is possible to bring humanitarian aid to Ukraine only with the use of an automated registration system for humanitarian aid.