PSG won the UEFA Super Cup, beating Tottenham in a penalty shootout

French "PSG" became the winner of the UEFA Super Cup 2025. In the match in Udine, Italy, at the "Friuli" stadium, the Parisians defeated English "Tottenham", reports UNN.

At the end of the first half, London defender Micky van de Ven opened the scoring in the match - 1:0.

And almost immediately after the break, Tottenham's center-back Cristian Romero doubled the Spurs' lead - 2:0.

Closer to the end of regular time, the Parisians recovered: first, PSG's Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in reduced the deficit - 2:1.

And in the 4th added minute, the Portuguese forward of the French club Gonçalo Ramos sent the game into overtime.

During the 30 additional minutes, the teams could not score against each other, so the fate of the game was decided in a penalty shootout. PSG (4:3) was luckier in the "football lottery". Thus, the champions of France won the UEFA Super Cup for the first time.

It is also worth adding that despite his absence on the field, Ukrainian newcomer of PSG Illia Zabarnyi won his first trophy with the new club.

On the eve of the UEFA Super Cup match, bookmakers favored the French - coefficient 1.4. Bets on the victory of the English were accepted with a coefficient of 6.4.

