PSG won the UEFA Super Cup, beating Tottenham in a penalty shootout

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
07:25 PM • 4950 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to establish responsibility for violating the curfew
04:57 PM • 15746 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
03:45 PM • 24499 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 27644 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 32853 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 71450 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 74630 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 141552 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 64996 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 118070 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0m/s
69%
756mm
Popular news
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 42365 views
Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - reportAugust 13, 01:12 PM • 39471 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 19113 views
MP Fedir Khrystychenko declared wanted: new details of the caseAugust 13, 03:06 PM • 15085 views
Germany to fund $500 million US arms package for Ukraine04:35 PM • 6554 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 141560 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 118078 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 110224 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 121128 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 92631 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Denys Shmyhal
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 19155 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 42432 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 96526 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 113204 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 46514 views
Actual
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent Crude
Pistol
MultiCam (camouflage)

PSG won the UEFA Super Cup, beating Tottenham in a penalty shootout

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

French club PSG won the UEFA Super Cup 2025, defeating English club Tottenham. The Parisians came back from 0:2 down and won 4:3 in a penalty shootout.

PSG won the UEFA Super Cup, beating Tottenham in a penalty shootout

French "PSG" became the winner of the UEFA Super Cup 2025. In the match in Udine, Italy, at the "Friuli" stadium, the Parisians defeated English "Tottenham", reports UNN.

Details

At the end of the first half, London defender Micky van de Ven opened the scoring in the match - 1:0.

And almost immediately after the break, Tottenham's center-back Cristian Romero doubled the Spurs' lead - 2:0.

Closer to the end of regular time, the Parisians recovered: first, PSG's Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in reduced the deficit - 2:1.

And in the 4th added minute, the Portuguese forward of the French club Gonçalo Ramos sent the game into overtime.

During the 30 additional minutes, the teams could not score against each other, so the fate of the game was decided in a penalty shootout. PSG (4:3) was luckier in the "football lottery". Thus, the champions of France won the UEFA Super Cup for the first time.

It is also worth adding that despite his absence on the field, Ukrainian newcomer of PSG Illia Zabarnyi won his first trophy with the new club.

Recall

On the eve of the UEFA Super Cup match, bookmakers favored the French - coefficient 1.4. Bets on the victory of the English were accepted with a coefficient of 6.4.

"To oneself - honor, to Ukraine - glory": UAF presented the updated Ukrainian Cup football trophy17.07.25, 14:35 • 4404 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
UEFA
France