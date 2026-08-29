"PSG" repeated a unique achievement in the match against "Lille"

Photo: x.com/PSG_English

Football club "PSG" managed to equal a unique Ligue 1 achievement in their match against Lille OSC on the second matchday of the French championship, thanks to two goals in second-half stoppage time, reports UNN.

Details

Lille opened the scoring midway through the first half: the goal was scored by Hákon Arnar Haraldsson from a pass by Olivier Giroud.

Toward the end of the second half, Lille doubled their lead: Dylan Bakwa scored from a pass by Giroud.

However, in the 91st minute, Vitinha, assisted by the team's newcomer Miku Godts, reduced the deficit, and just four minutes later Vitinha assisted captain Marquinhos, who made it 2:2.

According to the OPTA statistics portal, this was only the second time in 60 seasons that a team in a French championship match had come back after trailing by two goals beyond the end of regulation time. Previously, this had occurred only in the 2011 match between Nice and Lyon, which ended 2:2.

It should be noted that this is already PSG's second consecutive draw. In the first matchday against Rennes, the Parisians also had to come back from a 2:0 deficit (the final score was 2:2).

Ukrainian PSG defender Illia Zabarnyi has remained on the substitutes' bench for the second consecutive match this season.

Marquinhos received UEFA’s “Respect: Beyond the Game” first award