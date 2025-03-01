Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy
Activists gathered along Highway 100 in Waitsfield to protest Trump administration policies during Vice President Vance's vacation. The protest took place near Mad River Green, where Vance and his family are spending the weekend at the ski resort.
Today, activists gathered along Highway 100 in Waitsfield, expressing dissatisfaction with the policies of the Trump administration and its representative, Vice President J.D. Vance. This was reported by WCAX, according to UNN.
The demonstrators chose a stretch of road near Mad River Green in the United States to draw attention to their protest.
The Vice President and his family are spending the weekend in Vermont, enjoying a ski vacation in Sugarbush. This visit was announced at the beginning of the week, which immediately triggered a wave of public activity. In response to the announcement, there were calls for both protests and counter-protests, reflecting the heated public debate over the course of the current American government.
Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense argument in the Oval Office. The altercation between Zelenskiy, Trump, and Vance followed the President's remarks about the need to provide Ukraine with security guarantees and to actively include Ukraine in the negotiations.
