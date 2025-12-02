Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the detention of a former Energoatom manager: suspected of Russian ties

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the detention of the former acting first vice-president of SE "NNEGC "Energoatom", former first deputy minister of energy, and stated that he is being prepared for suspicion and documents for choosing a preventive measure, writes UNN.

The name is not mentioned, but the former acting first vice-president of SE "NNEGC "Energoatom" and former first deputy minister of energy is Yuriy Sheiko.

State funds are not a source of enrichment. And no one has the right to turn strategic state enterprises into a personal business. The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, together with the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, detained the former acting first vice-president of SE "NNEGC "Energoatom". He is also the former first deputy minister of energy of Ukraine - Kravchenko reported.

"He is being prepared for a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (appropriation of another's property by abuse of official position by an official, committed on an especially large scale, by prior conspiracy of a group of persons)," the Prosecutor General noted.

According to Kravchenko, it is about manipulations during the conclusion of a compulsory civil liability insurance contract for nuclear damage, a document that directly concerns the country's nuclear safety.

As the Prosecutor General reported, the investigation established:

On August 1, 2022, the official concluded an insurance contract with PJSC "Prosto-Strakhuvannya" for UAH 105.642 million;

On August 12, 2022, just 12 days later, he signed an additional agreement and increased the contract amount to UAH 130.925 million without any economic grounds, referring to an alleged decision by the German reinsurer "JASP";

the fact of artificial overestimation of the cost is confirmed by: internal audits, documentary revisions, and forensic economic expertise. The result is unambiguous: the cost of services is overstated by UAH 18.6 million, and this is the amount that was actually withdrawn from the strategic enterprise.

"This is not just corruption. When studying the ownership structure of PJSC "Prosto-Strakhuvannya", we found a chain of affiliated companies leading to the Russian financial sector," Kravchenko emphasized.

"And this is no longer just a matter of economics. This is already a matter of national security. The investigation established that the main owner of "Prosto-Strakhuvannya" is Cypriot LAVIDIA LIMITED with almost 100% in the authorized capital. Two other minority participants are PJSC "Life and Pension" and a citizen of Ukraine. Further – a chain of companies from Cyprus that own similar corporate rights and are connected with LAVIDIA LIMITED. Through this chain, the investigation reached a citizen of Armenia who controlled part of the operations and the subsidiary "R-Inter" (formerly "RESO-Inter"). All this ultimately leads to one financial group – the Russian holding "RESO". Its ultimate beneficiaries are citizens of the Russian Federation," Kravchenko reported.

In addition, according to the Prosecutor General, "PJSC "Life and Pension", which also appears in this scheme, has among its shareholders a citizen of the Russian Federation – the president of the Russian "Holding Company "RESO"".

"This is a classic scheme for concealing ultimate beneficiaries through foreign jurisdictions and shell companies. And in wartime conditions, any hidden ties with Russian capital in strategically important areas are especially dangerous," Kravchenko emphasized.

"Documents are being prepared for the detained person to choose a preventive measure. We continue to work," the Prosecutor General concluded.

Influenced officials and determined the amount of cash: NABU and SAP established "Carlson" who controlled the corruption scheme with "kickbacks" in "Energoatom"