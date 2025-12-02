Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the detention of a former Energoatom manager: suspected of Russian ties

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 22908 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 32069 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 46295 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 38621 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 36865 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 31438 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 26928 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 24447 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 58434 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 21079 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.2m/s
92%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tuesday will be a crucial test for the Trump administration on ending the war in Ukraine - ABC NewsDecember 1, 11:05 PM • 21451 views
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian FederationDecember 2, 12:09 AM • 23553 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audienceDecember 2, 02:19 AM • 22465 views
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyi02:53 AM • 21170 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal04:03 AM • 21427 views
Publications
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 22908 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 34085 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 40735 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 49030 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 58434 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Crimea
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 30540 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 33098 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 89658 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 65064 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 81251 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Financial Times
S-300 missile system
Social network

Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the detention of a former Energoatom manager: suspected of Russian ties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

The former acting first vice-president of SE "NAEC "Energoatom" has been detained on suspicion of embezzling UAH 18.6 million. The overstatement of civil liability insurance service costs, as suspected, is linked to a Russian financial holding.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the detention of a former Energoatom manager: suspected of Russian ties

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the detention of the former acting first vice-president of SE "NNEGC "Energoatom", former first deputy minister of energy, and stated that he is being prepared for suspicion and documents for choosing a preventive measure, writes UNN.

The name is not mentioned, but the former acting first vice-president of SE "NNEGC "Energoatom" and former first deputy minister of energy is Yuriy Sheiko.

State funds are not a source of enrichment. And no one has the right to turn strategic state enterprises into a personal business. The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, together with the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, detained the former acting first vice-president of SE "NNEGC "Energoatom". He is also the former first deputy minister of energy of Ukraine

- Kravchenko reported.

"He is being prepared for a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (appropriation of another's property by abuse of official position by an official, committed on an especially large scale, by prior conspiracy of a group of persons)," the Prosecutor General noted.

According to Kravchenko, it is about manipulations during the conclusion of a compulsory civil liability insurance contract for nuclear damage, a document that directly concerns the country's nuclear safety.

As the Prosecutor General reported, the investigation established:

  • On August 1, 2022, the official concluded an insurance contract with PJSC "Prosto-Strakhuvannya" for UAH 105.642 million;
    • On August 12, 2022, just 12 days later, he signed an additional agreement and increased the contract amount to UAH 130.925 million without any economic grounds, referring to an alleged decision by the German reinsurer "JASP";
      • the fact of artificial overestimation of the cost is confirmed by: internal audits, documentary revisions, and forensic economic expertise. The result is unambiguous: the cost of services is overstated by UAH 18.6 million, and this is the amount that was actually withdrawn from the strategic enterprise.

        "This is not just corruption. When studying the ownership structure of PJSC "Prosto-Strakhuvannya", we found a chain of affiliated companies leading to the Russian financial sector," Kravchenko emphasized.

        "And this is no longer just a matter of economics. This is already a matter of national security. The investigation established that the main owner of "Prosto-Strakhuvannya" is Cypriot LAVIDIA LIMITED with almost 100% in the authorized capital. Two other minority participants are PJSC "Life and Pension" and a citizen of Ukraine. Further – a chain of companies from Cyprus that own similar corporate rights and are connected with LAVIDIA LIMITED. Through this chain, the investigation reached a citizen of Armenia who controlled part of the operations and the subsidiary "R-Inter" (formerly "RESO-Inter"). All this ultimately leads to one financial group – the Russian holding "RESO". Its ultimate beneficiaries are citizens of the Russian Federation," Kravchenko reported.

        In addition, according to the Prosecutor General, "PJSC "Life and Pension", which also appears in this scheme, has among its shareholders a citizen of the Russian Federation – the president of the Russian "Holding Company "RESO"".

        "This is a classic scheme for concealing ultimate beneficiaries through foreign jurisdictions and shell companies. And in wartime conditions, any hidden ties with Russian capital in strategically important areas are especially dangerous," Kravchenko emphasized.

        "Documents are being prepared for the detained person to choose a preventive measure. We continue to work," the Prosecutor General concluded.

        Influenced officials and determined the amount of cash: NABU and SAP established "Carlson" who controlled the corruption scheme with "kickbacks" in "Energoatom"11.11.25, 13:34 • 3229 views

        Julia Shramko

        Crimes and emergencies
        Energoatom
        Energy
        War in Ukraine
        Ruslan Kravchenko
        Security Service of Ukraine
        Ukraine