Prosecution asks High Anti-Corruption Court to suspend Chernyshov from office for two months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 439 views

The prosecution wants to suspend Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov from office for two months on suspicion of bribery. The defense denies the allegations, citing a negative impact on the ministry's work.

Prosecution asks High Anti-Corruption Court to suspend Chernyshov from office for two months

The prosecution requests the temporary suspension of Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov from office for two months due to the risks of evidence destruction and witness tampering. At the same time, the defense and the official himself insist on rejecting this initiative, arguing that it could negatively affect the work of the Ministry of National Unity and the government, reports an UNN correspondent.

I ask to suspend the suspect Chernyshov Oleksiy Mykhailovych from the occupied position of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of National Unity of Ukraine for a period of 2 months 

- the prosecution stated.

The prosecution argues that Chernyshov, while in office, "may try to destroy or distort documents and items important to the investigation," as well as hinder their seizure and "exert pressure on witnesses."

Instead, the defense and the Vice Prime Minister himself insist on rejecting this request, noting that the suspension will negatively affect the work of the Ministry of National Unity and the Cabinet of Ministers.

We completely disagree with this motion and believe that it should be denied on the following grounds 

- said the official's lawyer.

The lawyer read a letter signed by the Cabinet of Ministers at the hearing stating that Chernyshov's absence from office could negatively affect the work of the Ministry of National Unity and the government.

In turn, the court, in the person of the judge, hinted to the defense about an attempt to pressure the court by presenting a letter from "such a respectable signatory," but not foreseen by the judicial process.

Earlier, UNN wrote that on July 1, the High Anti-Corruption Court began considering a request to suspend Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

