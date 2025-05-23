Produces batteries for "Iskander-M" and cruise missiles: the General Staff confirmed the destruction of the "Energiya" plant in the Russian Federation
The Defense Forces of Ukraine hit PJSC "Energiya" in the Lipetsk region. The company provides batteries for the OTRK "Iskander-M", cruise missiles and other special equipment of the occupiers.
On the night of May 23, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck PJSC "Enerhiya" in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk region. The company is one of the largest manufacturers of chemical power sources in the Russian Federation, and also provides the production of batteries for the Iskander-M OTRK, sea-based cruise missiles and a number of universal batteries used in the power supply systems of special equipment.
Another important object of the Russian aggressor's military-industrial complex was hit. On the night of May 23, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck PJSC "Enerhiya" in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk region
It is reported that a hit in the target area has been confirmed, and a series of explosions have been recorded. A fire broke out on the territory of the facility.
Detailed information on the consequences of the strike is being clarified. The General Staff said that PJSC "Enerhiya" is one of the largest manufacturers of chemical power sources in the Russian Federation. The company is the only manufacturer of batteries for planning and correction modules installed on aviation bombs.
The plant also provides the production of batteries for the Iskander-M OTRK, sea-based cruise missiles and a number of universal batteries used in the power supply systems of special equipment. The shutdown of PJSC "Enerhiya" may leave some of the military equipment and weapons of Russian occupiers without critical power elements
8 people were injured as a result of a UAV attack on the city of Yelets, Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation. It is reported that drones struck the Enerhiya PJSC plant, the largest enterprise in Russia for the production of chemical power sources.