Processing of visual information, mathematical calculations - Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told about the use of artificial intelligence in expert activity

Ukrainian forensic experts are already actively using artificial intelligence in their work. In which areas of research AI facilitates the work of experts, in which moments of its application Ukrainian experts are already ahead of their Western colleagues, and in which elements of forensic examinations artificial intelligence cannot replace humans - experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told about this in a commentary to UNN.

Experts note that artificial intelligence is currently used in various forensic examinations to reduce people's routine work.

We use artificial intelligence to calculate, sort, and organize information. In those moments where there is a lot of painstaking mathematical work. Now we are trying to implement visual information processing, i.e. when there is, for example, a drone survey of the surface, creating a holistic 2D or 3D model. It is used with the help of AI, when it already recognizes the intersection points and forms a whole picture that can be used in the future. And of course, we try to use text editors with partial AI involvement to type texts. We are trying to use voice recognition through AI to write works for texts - said the experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

Experts added that there are research areas in which they are already ahead of their Western counterparts in the use of artificial intelligence.

In some areas, we have to stay ahead of the world. In particular, in the application of 3D spatial modeling technologies for destroyed buildings, the Europeans have provided us with equipment, but we have a little more experience in its application and use of the results than Europe. Because they even ask us for certain consultations on how to use these results. Because objectively, unfortunately, we have ample opportunities to test and use this equipment in any conditions. There are, of course, some areas that we are trying to use, and we are trying to catch up with our European colleagues. These are, for example, the areas of spatial ultrasonic and radar infrared sensing of building structures, i.e. all modern methods of non-destructive testing of building structures. We are only at the stage of implementation - experts explained.

At the same time, the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise noted that there are elements of forensic examinations in which artificial intelligence cannot replace a human.

AI is a pretty cool and efficient tool, but it is still a tool. For its proper and effective use, it still requires experts who can at least give it the proper input, what to do, analyze and correctly identify the result. Of course, this is to facilitate the work of the same experts in terms of monotonous tasks of a large volume. But the part of generating the initial data and the part of identifying and analyzing the results will definitely be up to the living people. According to the procedural codes, forensic examination is one of the most significant proofs of human guilt or violation of certain legal requirements, so in my opinion, it is still not necessary to completely entrust decisions and conclusions of forensic experts to AI. AI is an exclusively algorithmic action, yes, it performs billions of operations per second, yes, it does it quickly, but it is still algorithmic. The actual situational analysis, i.e. the application of the methods of scientific knowledge used by forensic experts, synthesis, analysis, deduction, induction - artificial intelligence has not yet reached them - the experts summarized.

