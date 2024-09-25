Processing of visual information, mathematical calculations - Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told about the use of artificial intelligence in expert activity

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 81793 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105288 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169873 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139411 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144010 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139366 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183457 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112107 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173884 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104769 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101379 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111165 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113287 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 57099 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 63487 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 169873 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183457 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173884 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201244 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190124 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142504 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142485 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147156 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138545 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155387 views
Actual
Processing of visual information, mathematical calculations - Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told about the use of artificial intelligence in expert activity

Processing of visual information, mathematical calculations - Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told about the use of artificial intelligence in expert activity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 120633 views

The experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise spoke about the use of artificial intelligence in forensic examinations. AI helps in data processing and modeling, but cannot replace humans in analyzing and drawing conclusions.

Ukrainian forensic experts are already actively using artificial intelligence in their work. In which areas of research AI facilitates the work of experts, in which moments of its application Ukrainian experts are already ahead of their Western colleagues, and in which elements of forensic examinations artificial intelligence cannot replace humans - experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told about this in a commentary to UNN.

Details

Experts note that artificial intelligence is currently used in various forensic examinations to reduce people's routine work.

We use artificial intelligence to calculate, sort, and organize information. In those moments where there is a lot of painstaking mathematical work. Now we are trying to implement visual information processing, i.e. when there is, for example, a drone survey of the surface, creating a holistic 2D or 3D model. It is used with the help of AI, when it already recognizes the intersection points and forms a whole picture that can be used in the future. And of course, we try to use text editors with partial AI involvement to type texts. We are trying to use voice recognition through AI to write works for texts

- said the experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

Experts added that there are research areas in which they are already ahead of their Western counterparts in the use of artificial intelligence.

In some areas, we have to stay ahead of the world. In particular, in the application of 3D spatial modeling technologies for destroyed buildings, the Europeans have provided us with equipment, but we have a little more experience in its application and use of the results than Europe. Because they even ask us for certain consultations on how to use these results. Because objectively, unfortunately, we have ample opportunities to test and use this equipment in any conditions. There are, of course, some areas that we are trying to use, and we are trying to catch up with our European colleagues. These are, for example, the areas of spatial ultrasonic and radar infrared sensing of building structures, i.e. all modern methods of non-destructive testing of building structures. We are only at the stage of implementation

- experts explained.

At the same time, the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise noted that there are elements of forensic examinations in which artificial intelligence cannot replace a human.

AI is a pretty cool and efficient tool, but it is still a tool. For its proper and effective use, it still requires experts who can at least give it the proper input, what to do, analyze and correctly identify the result. Of course, this is to facilitate the work of the same experts in terms of monotonous tasks of a large volume. But the part of generating the initial data and the part of identifying and analyzing the results will definitely be up to the living people. According to the procedural codes, forensic examination is one of the most significant proofs of human guilt or violation of certain legal requirements, so in my opinion, it is still not necessary to completely entrust decisions and conclusions of forensic experts to AI. AI is an exclusively algorithmic action, yes, it performs billions of operations per second, yes, it does it quickly, but it is still algorithmic. The actual situational analysis, i.e. the application of the methods of scientific knowledge used by forensic experts, synthesis, analysis, deduction, induction - artificial intelligence has not yet reached them

- the experts summarized.

The Ministry of Digitization has launched a free course on training in the use of AI - Fedorov 24.09.24, 21:08 • 18683 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyTechnologies
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising