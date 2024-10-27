Pro-Russian party Georgian Dream gains more than 54% of votes - Georgian CEC
Kyiv • UNN
The ruling Georgian Dream party gains 54.27% of the vote in Georgia's parliamentary elections. In foreign polling stations, the Coalition for Change is leading with 29% of the vote.
According to updated preliminary data from the CEC, the Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party is leading in Georgia with more than 54% of the vote. At foreign polling stations, voters favored the “Coalition for Change”, which gained about 29% of the vote. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ekho Kavkaza.
According to updated preliminary data from the CEC, the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party received 54.273% of the vote (1,114,936 votes) in the parliamentary elections.
So far, the ballots of voters from 3,085 polling stations have been counted, representing 99.164% of the total number of polling stations (3,111).
Results of other parties:
- “Coalition for Change” - 10.806% (221,992 votes)
- “Unity - National Movement” - 10.094% (207,353 votes)
- “Strong Georgia” - 8.752% (179,795 votes)
- “Gaharia for Georgia” - 7.75% (159,204 votes).
According to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission, in 52 overseas polling stations, 29.076% of the votes (5,489 votes) went to the Coalition for Change. It is followed by:
- “Unity - National Movement” with 20.839% (3,934 votes)
- “Georgian Dream” with 17.735% (3,348 votes)
- “Strong Georgia” with 14.053% (2,653 votes)
- “Gaharia for Georgia” with 8.449% (1,595 votes).
Recall
As recently as yesterday, the ruling party “Georgian Dream” received 52.99% of the vote.