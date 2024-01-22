Private Russian plane with six people on board crashes in Afghanistan

A private Russian plane has crashed in Afghanistan, Rosaviation reports, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian Falcon 10 plane stopped communicating and disappeared from radar on the evening of Saturday, January 20, over Afghanistan (near the border with Tajikistan). At the same time, Afghan police reported a plane crash in the northern province of Badakhshan.

According to preliminary data, there were six people on board - two passengers and four crew members.

"Rosaviatsiya reported that the plane was on a chartered air ambulance flight from Gaya (India) to Tashkent (Uzbekistan) to Zhukovsky (Russia). The primary departure point was Utapao Airport in Thailand.

The aircraft was registered in the Russian State Aircraft Register. It is owned by Atletik Group LLC and an unnamed private individual.

Addendum Addendum

Russian media reported that four people survived, the fate of two others is unknown. One of the passengers managed to get to a village after the crash and call for help.

