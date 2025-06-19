$41.630.10
Prisoner exchange on June 19: Most of the released Ukrainians were in captivity for over 3 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

Ukraine and Russia held another exchange of prisoners, as a result of which Ukrainian servicemen from various branches of the military, as well as defenders with injuries and significant health problems, returned home.

Prisoner exchange on June 19: Most of the released Ukrainians were in captivity for over 3 years

On Thursday, June 19, another prisoner exchange took place between Russia and Ukraine: the majority of those who returned home had been held captive for over 3 years. This was reported by UNN, citing the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Details

The returned Ukrainian citizens are servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including representatives of the Naval Forces, the Air Assault Troops, the Territorial Defense Forces, as well as the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard of Ukraine.

In addition, a group of defenders with injuries and significant health problems was released.

Every Defender released today has severe medical diagnoses and illnesses as a result of injuries and captivity. Many have significant weight loss, dystrophy, ulcers, vision problems, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and digestive problems.

– stated the Coordination Headquarters.

At the same time, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, reported that the oldest person released is 63 years old.

A defender is also returning home who has his birthday today. The defender is 45 years old.

– said the ombudsman.

"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity14.06.25, 16:00 • 120087 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

