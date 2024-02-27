Prince William to skip memorial service for Greek king who was his godfather for personal reasons - media

Prince William will miss the memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece for personal reasons. This was reported by CNN, citing a source in royal circles, UNN reports.

The 41-year-old Prince of Wales was expected to attend the commemorative event at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, but his participation has been canceled.

The source did not specify the reasons why William changed his plans at the last minute, but added that William's wife, the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery in January, "continues to feel well.

Kate does not appear in public as she continues to recover at home and is not expected to return to royal duties until Easter.

King Charles III is also absent from the service as he continues his treatment for cancer. Thus, the royal family was led by Queen Camilla at the farewell service for the last Greek monarch at St. George's Chapel.

Constantine II of Greece, a second cousin of King Charles III, died last January at the age of 82. Charles and Constantine maintained a close relationship, and the British king even named his cousin as the godfather of his firstborn son, William.

After the military coup of 1967, Constantine and his family fled to Rome, and the military regime appointed a regent in his place. The Greek monarchy was abolished on June 1, 1973, when the military regime proclaimed the country a republic, a decision that was upheld in a subsequent referendum. Constantine accepted the abolition of the monarchy after another referendum held by the elected civilian government in 1974.