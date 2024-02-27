$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39300 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 151904 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 91106 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 324015 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 267254 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201993 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237647 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253072 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159193 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372471 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Prince William to skip memorial service for Greek king who was his godfather for personal reasons - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22720 views

Prince William missed the memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece for personal reasons.

Prince William to skip memorial service for Greek king who was his godfather for personal reasons - media

Prince William will miss the memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece for personal reasons. This was reported by CNN, citing a source in royal circles, UNN reports.

Details

The 41-year-old Prince of Wales was expected to attend the commemorative event at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, but his participation has been canceled.

The source did not specify the reasons why William changed his plans at the last minute, but added that William's wife, the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery in January, "continues to feel well.

Kate does not appear in public as she continues to recover at home and is not expected to return to royal duties until Easter.

The King of Great Britain is diagnosed with cancer. Charles III to step down from public duties05.02.24, 20:18 • 32395 views

King Charles III is also absent from the service as he continues his treatment for cancer. Thus, the royal family was led by Queen Camilla at the farewell service for the last Greek monarch at St. George's Chapel.

Recall

Constantine II of Greece, a second cousin of King Charles III, died last January at the age of 82. Charles and Constantine maintained a close relationship, and the British king even named his cousin as the godfather of his firstborn son, William.

After the military coup of 1967, Constantine and his family fled to Rome, and the military regime appointed a regent in his place. The Greek monarchy was abolished on June 1, 1973, when the military regime proclaimed the country a republic, a decision that was upheld in a subsequent referendum. Constantine accepted the abolition of the monarchy after another referendum held by the elected civilian government in 1974.

18.04.23, 12:36 • 1975539 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
