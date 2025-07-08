Price cap on Russian oil at $50: negotiations continue, there is momentum - Radio Liberty

Lowering the oil price cap for Russia from $60 is still on the table for new European sanctions. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from Rikard Jozwiak, a journalist for Radio Liberty.

Details

According to the Radio Svoboda representative, negotiations on lowering the oil price cap from Russia - from $60 to $50 - are still ongoing.

It seems there is some momentum for this now - emphasized Rikard Jozwiak, who has access to insights in Brussels.

Earlier, the journalist reported that it is interesting that the issue of lowering the price cap on Russian oil - from $60 to $45 - remains on the list of proposals for EU sanctions against Russia.

Recall

UNN reported that, according to the editor of Radio Liberty, the issue of sanctions against Russia is on the agenda of the meeting of European Union ambassadors.

