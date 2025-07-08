$41.800.06
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
10:13 AM • 22399 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
10:12 AM • 29733 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
09:37 AM • 32168 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 34738 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM • 81450 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 113283 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 115854 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 134390 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Price cap on Russian oil at $50: negotiations continue, there is momentum - Radio Liberty

Kyiv • UNN

 • 552 views

Negotiations to lower the upper price limit for Russian oil from $60 to $50 USD are ongoing. Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak reports that there is momentum for this decision.

Lowering the oil price cap for Russia from $60 is still on the table for new European sanctions. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from Rikard Jozwiak, a journalist for Radio Liberty.

Details

According to the Radio Svoboda representative, negotiations on lowering the oil price cap from Russia - from $60 to $50 - are still ongoing.

It seems there is some momentum for this now

- emphasized Rikard Jozwiak, who has access to insights in Brussels.

Earlier, the journalist reported that it is interesting that the issue of lowering the price cap on Russian oil - from $60 to $45 - remains on the list of proposals for EU sanctions against Russia.

Recall

UNN reported that, according to the editor of Radio Liberty, the issue of sanctions against Russia is on the agenda of the meeting of European Union ambassadors.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
Radio Liberty
European Union
Tesla
