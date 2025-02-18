Presidential Administration announces agreement between Ukraine and Turkey on the release of prisoners of war

Ukraine and Turkey have an agreement on the release of prisoners of war. This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Brusilo during a telethon, UNN reports.

Brusylo said that the issue of prisoner exchange was on the agenda.

"This process requires silence, so we cannot say what agreements have been reached and when they will be implemented. But they will definitely be implemented. As soon as Ukrainian defenders are in Ukraine, we will know about it," Brusilo said.

He noted that there are agreements with Turkey on the release of prisoners of war.

"There are agreements. Turkey has never refused to play the role of mediator in such an important issue as the release of our political prisoners and prisoners of war," Brusylo said.

Addendum

Zelenskyy statedthat none of the "players" negotiating peace are talking about the return of prisoners.