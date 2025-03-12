President: “Today we need to focus on the first steps to have silence”
Kyiv • UNN
The President stated the need to focus on the first steps for the silence regime. After that, a 30-day silence period may be proposed for the war termination plan.
Details
Today we need to focus on the first steps to have silence. Are we ready for a ceasefire, or for silence? We specifically did this and said yes. The question is, will the Russian side be ready for this? Second, are our partners ready for technical monitoring? This is a very important aspect. I frankly said that I believe that silence in the sky and silence at sea and silence in the sky... it is clear how to monitor for us, but if it is silence everywhere, understanding who we are dealing with and having the experience of past years, then technical assistance is needed here. Partners assure us of this and the parties spoke about it
He noted that after such a step, a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire period could be used to prepare a plan to end the war with security guarantees for Ukraine.
If all this is done, then after the preparation of this plan, in any case, a phased implementation that will lead to the end of the war. After the end of the war, martial law will be lifted, and after the lifting of martial law, elections will be held in accordance with Ukrainian law. No one will specifically postpone anything
Reminder
Ukraine has expressed its readiness to accept the American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, provided that the Russian Federation accepts and simultaneously implements it.