President of the European Commission arrived in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that she had arrived in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"My eighth visit to Kyiv comes at a time when the heating season is about to begin and Russia continues to target energy infrastructure. We will help Ukraine in its courageous efforts. I came here to discuss Europe's support. From winterization to defense, from accession to progress on G7 loans," von der Leyen wrote in X.

EU will provide Ukraine with 160 million euros for energy security for this winter