President of the European Commission handed over 50 off-road vehicles to law enforcement in the combat zone

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who arrived in Kyiv on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Russia, handed over 50 Toyota 4x4 Prado cars to Ukrainian law enforcement officers. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

The car handover ceremony took place on St. Sophia Square in downtown Kyiv with the participation of Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and National Police Chief Ivan Vyhivskyi

In particular, 30 SUVs are provided for the National Police and 20 for the Prosecutor General's Office.

I am pleased to hand over these vehicles to the National Police and the Office of the Prosecutor General. I know that you are doing a great job for security and stability in the liberated territories, and I want these vehicles to help you in your work. I also thank the Ukrainian people, men and women, for their bravery. Thank you for what you do - said the President of the European Commission.

The President of the European Commission assured that Europe will help Ukraine as long as necessary

Addendum

In his turn, the Minister of Internal Affairs noted that two thousand patrols are on duty every day in the de-occupied territories, and the National Police are engaged in the delivery of humanitarian aid and medicines.

These 30 vehicles that you are handing over to the National Police will be in the areas close to the combat zones tomorrow ," Klymenko emphasized.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Kyiv on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to demonstrate continued support for the country.