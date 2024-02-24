President of the European Commission handed over 50 off-road vehicles to law enforcement in the combat zone

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39194 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 151446 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 90871 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 323460 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 266867 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201871 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237582 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253051 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159177 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372467 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
47%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 129822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97956 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91187 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33702 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76548 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 79076 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 151492 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 323515 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 229079 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 266912 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26673 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35376 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33695 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 92939 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99649 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

President of the European Commission handed over 50 off-road vehicles to law enforcement in the combat zone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 57122 views

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen handed over 50 Toyota SUVs to Ukrainian law enforcement on the anniversary of the Russian invasion to ensure security in the liberated territories.

President of the European Commission handed over 50 off-road vehicles to law enforcement in the combat zone

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who arrived in Kyiv on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Russia, handed over 50 Toyota 4x4 Prado cars to Ukrainian law enforcement officers. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

The car handover ceremony took place on St. Sophia Square in downtown Kyiv with the participation of Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and National Police Chief Ivan Vyhivskyi

In particular, 30 SUVs are provided for the National Police and 20 for the Prosecutor General's Office.

I am pleased to hand over these vehicles to the National Police and the Office of the Prosecutor General. I know that you are doing a great job for security and stability in the liberated territories, and I want these vehicles to help you in your work. I also thank the Ukrainian people, men and women, for their bravery. Thank you for what you do

 - said the President of the European Commission.

The President of the European Commission assured that Europe will help Ukraine as long as necessary24.02.24, 13:46 • 35502 views

Addendum

In his turn, the Minister of Internal Affairs noted that two thousand patrols are on duty every day in the de-occupied territories, and the National Police are engaged in the delivery of humanitarian aid and medicines.

These 30 vehicles that you are handing over to the National Police will be in the areas close to the combat zones tomorrow

 ," Klymenko emphasized.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Kyiv on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to demonstrate continued support for the country.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPoliticsKyiv
Andriy Kostin
European Commission
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Toyota
Igor Klymenko
Europe
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87