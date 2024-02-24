The President of the European Commission assured that Europe will help Ukraine as long as necessary

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen assured that Europe will help Ukraine as long as it is needed, and also announced further financial and defense support for Ukraine. Von der Leyen said this during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Prime Ministers of Italy - Georgia Meloni and Belgium - Alexander De Croo in Gostomel, UNN reports .

Details

Today we are here with all of Europe to pay tribute to your courage. It was you who gave the Ukrainian resistance a chance. And look at all that Ukraine has achieved since then. On land, you have driven Russia out of half of the territories it has seized. At sea, you have driven out the Russian fleet and restored a sea corridor to the whole world. In the air, your defense has become incredibly effective. You are protecting your people from Russian missiles and drones - said von der Leyen.

She noted that "all of this seemed impossible when the war started, but again and again the brave people of Ukraine surprise the world.

Today we are here to say that Europe will help you as long as you need it. There will be financial support, more ammunition, more training for your troops, more air defense equipment and more investment in the defense industry in Europe and Ukraine ," the President added.

She emphasized that two years ago, the Russians destroyed the Mriya plane, but they failed to destroy the dream of a free and prosperous Ukraine that will take its place in the heart of the European family.

Today, this dream is alive. And together we will turn it into reality. There will be a free and sovereign Ukraine, there will be peace and prosperity, and there will be Europe. And the battle for the Gostomel airport will not be remembered as the darkest hour in our history, but instead as the beginning of a new era for Ukraine and the whole of Europe - summarized von der Leyen.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to partner countries for helping Ukraine protect people, strengthen them, and strengthen Ukrainian capabilities and Ukrainian motivation.